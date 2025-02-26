Aston Martin cuts 5% of workforce, pledges 2025 turnaround

Aston Martin will tighten its belt and cut 170 jobs amid widening losses and a pivot to “delivering financial sustainability”. By Stewart Burnett

Aston Martin will cut 170 jobs, or around 5% of its global workforce, as it faces mounting losses and announces a strategic pivot towards “delivering financial sustainability”. The UK luxury brand has also delayed the launch of its first-ever electric vehicle until later in the decade, and will instead prioritise its mid-engined plug-in hybrid, codenamed ‘Valhalla’.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/aston-martin-cuts-5-of-workforce-pledges-2025-turnaround/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here