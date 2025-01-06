ZF secures substantial brake-by-wire technology business for light vehicles

ZF strengthens its position as the world’s leading supplier of chassis components, modules and systems from one source

ZF, a global leader in automotive technology, has positioned itself as the world’s leading supplier of chassis components by securing a significant business win with a global manufacturer. The deal emphasizes the importance of the company’s recently created Chassis Solutions Division that is creating value for its customers and enabling the Software Defined Vehicle with by-wire solutions. Now the go-to source for all chassis components in every region of the world, ZF has reached an agreement that includes planned volume production of brake-by-wire technology along with cutting-edge steering in a single class of vehicle.

Featuring the Electro-Mechanical Brake and by-wire technology on the rear brakes, the project will also include ZF’s Integrated Brake Control and traditional front calipers, creating a “hybrid” braking system of by-wire and hydraulics that offers increased flexibility to the manufacturer. The agreement will also provide significant steering technology with ZF’s Electric Recirculating Ball Steering Gear. This cutting-edge braking technology combined with traditional braking systems and innovative steering tools further solidifies ZF’s position as the industry leader in providing complete chassis solutions to its customers while providing a major customer win.

“We are all proud to see ZF’s technology leadership in the Chassis segment providing tangible value for our customers. Our goal when combining our steering, braking, dampers and actuators as well as corresponding software businesses into a single division was to create the world’s most comprehensive Chassis Solutions product and system offering,” said Peter Holdmann, Board of Management member at ZF and head of Division Chassis Solutions. “This combined center of expertise allows us to offer comprehensive solutions that integrate advanced engineering, innovative design, and cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled performance and safety.”

The road to the software-defined vehicle

With the Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB) as a key component of the brake-by-wire technology, ZF lays the foundation for the software-defined vehicle that will lead to new functions and features, many that emphasize safety as much as driving comfort. One such feature being explored with by-wire technology is the ability for the vehicle to autonomously brake and steer in a crash situation.

“This major business win shows that our strategy is correct and successful,” Holdmann said. “With a comprehensive product portfolio consisting of hardware and software with solutions for motion control of vehicles in vertical, transverse and longitudinal dynamics, we supply customers with system know-how from a single source. This is how we actively shape the transformation to a software-defined vehicle.”

Hybrid braking combined with sophisticated steering

ZF’s EMB is at the center of the ‘dry’ brake system where brake fluid is no longer required. Brake pressure is therefore not generated by the pressure of fluids in the hydraulic system, but by electric motors. Brake signals from the pedal to the electric motor are also transmitted purely electrically, which is why the term ‘dry brake-by-wire’ is used.

The EMB works seamlessly with the Integrated Brake Control (IBC), a non-vacuum, fully integrated electro-hydraulic system providing premium brake performance for automatic emergency braking, full energy recuperation and redundant fallback options up to full automated driving for passenger car and light truck segments.

The “hybrid” system is created with an electric system on the rear axle and hydraulics at the front, featuring ZF’s Colette-type caliper, the most widely fitted floating caliper in the world. It is available for passenger car and light commercial vehicles in single and twin piston designs making it cost- and CO2 efficient as well as a high-performance solution for all drivetrains including electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Electric Recirculating Ball Steering Gear RCB EPS (Recirculating Ball Steering Electric Power Steering) is a 48 V electrically powered gear that is designed to replace current hydraulic applications. It allows for ADAS features as well as improved steering feel and performance. The RCB EPS is supporting ADAS features up to Level 2/2+ and can be adapted to higher AD Levels. It is an integrated unit that reduces vehicle assembly costs while also cutting CO2 emissions.

ZF: An industry leader in Chassis Solutions

With more than 50 years of experience in the development and production of brake systems and with more than three billion brake components manufactured, ZF is one of the largest and most renowned suppliers worldwide.

And following the merger of the “Active Safety Technology” and “Passenger Car Chassis Technology” divisions in January 2024, a true powerhouse of the industry has been created, one that offers the most comprehensive portfolio of purely electronically controlled steering, braking and damping systems for software-defined vehicles, assuming a leading role in the development and industrialization of modern chassis systems.

“As a top supplier to the global automotive industry, our steering and braking products deliver comfort and driving safety into millions and millions of vehicles around the world every day,” Holdmann added, “ZF is uniquely positioned in the market with its range of actuators and functions for combining all three dimensions of vehicle dynamics.”

SOURCE: ZF