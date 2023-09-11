ZF networks one of Europe’s largest fire departments with Rescue Connect

Digitalization of the vehicle fleet: ZF Rescue Connect transmits telemetry and location data

More than 260 vehicles of the Berlin Fire Department will be equipped with the digital fleet management system ZF Rescue Connect by the end of September. Recently, ZF was awarded the contract in the public tender for one of the largest fire departments in Europe. ZF Rescue Connect digitally networks the Berlin Fire Department with the vehicles and provides all important telemetry and status information of the deployed vehicles in real time.

As part of the digitization of its vehicle fleet, the Berlin Fire Department is equipping 263 vehicles with ZF transmitters and receivers for the transmission of telemetry and location data. 210 ambulances and 50 emergency vehicles will be equipped with the ZF OBD Unit (on-board diagnostics), and another three fire trucks will receive the more powerful ZF VCU Pro on a test basis. The retrofitting of the vehicles is to be completed by the end of September.

“The fact that we were able to convince one of Europe’s largest fire departments of the performance capability of our ZF Rescue Connect digital fleet management system is a great success for us,” said Alexander Grupp, Venture Lead Rescue Connect at ZF. “With ZF Rescue Connect, we offer the first comprehensive, manufacturer-independent connectivity solution for emergency services in Europe. ZF provides a scalable digital solution based on our pan-European cloud for the Internet of Things. This is what makes this service so valuable and at the same time affordable for widespread use.”

“For the digitalization of the Berlin Fire Department, the development of our analog rescue and firefighting vehicles into a networked fleet is another important milestone for the continuous improvement of the safety of the city of Berlin,” said Maximilian Krause, Project Manager Fleet Management at the Berlin Fire Department.

ZF telematics devices OBD Unit and VCU Pro

The smart and cost-effective ZF OBD Unit telematics gateway can connect small and medium-sized vehicles to the ZF Rescue Connect cloud. With the ZF VCU Pro for larger vehicles, ZF offers fleet operators a new generation of advanced and robust telematics hardware. The unit features four CAN interfaces and a dual processor and supports WLAN and Bluetooth 4.2 as well as all major global navigation satellite systems. Secure over-the-air updates ensure that the software is always up to date.

SOURCE: ZF