ZF market success: European trailer technology leadership advanced with major FMS agreement

ZF is equipping several thousand trailers across DSV’s market-leading fleet with its advanced Transics-branded Fleet Management Solutions (FMS)

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has today announced that it has signed a major deal with DSV, a leading Denmark-based transport and logistics company with operations world-wide. Under the long-term agreement, ZF will equip a wide range of DSV’s trailer fleet with its innovative Transics-branded TX-TRAILERPULSE trailer telematics solution.

“As the latest major fleet endorsement of ZF’s advanced Transics-branded Fleet Management Solutions and digitization capabilities, we are delighted to be working in close partnership with DSV Global Transport and Logistics, a market leader in freight forwarding,” said Natalia Noblet, Senior Vice President, EMEA1 for ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions division. “Helping take DSV’s cost efficiency and customer service optimization to the next level, our telematics solutions powerfully enable smarter, data-backed operational decisions while automating key activities.”

“Our customers are at the very heart of our business, and we are constantly looking at opportunities to further optimize our support to ensure we deliver the very best possible service,” added Flemming Steiness, Senior Director, DSV. “As a leading global provider of advanced digital solutions, ZF is well placed to leverage its unique trailer integration capabilities to help take our customer service to the next level while enhancing our operational and cost efficiency.”

TX-TRAILERPULSE combines real-time track and trace functionality with additional remote trailer health and diagnostics information. This will provide DSV with real-time fleet management capabilities and data-driven insights, helping improve vehicle uptime and fleet operational efficiency. Equipping DSV with ZF’s advanced Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) and supporting its digital transformation journey, will enable DSV to further differentiate and enhance its strong customer service and quality commitment.

A cost-efficient solution, TX-TRAILERPULSE is a trailer-focused IoT connectivity solution which helps reduce fleets’ Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and enables fleet-wide deployment across all trailer types. Data generated by TX-TRAILERPULSE can be further integrated with other third-party software systems via Web Services. Under the agreement, DSV will be furnished with TX-TRAILERPULSE units complete with an integrated rechargeable battery for added flexibility.

Equipping a combined total of over 200,000 trucks and trailers across EMEA, ZF’s latest business win is a further important endorsement of its advanced Fleet Management Solutions and digitalization capabilities. NASDAQ-Listed DSV A/S division, DSV Road, is one of the leading road freight operators in the Nordic countries and the wider EMEA region.

SOURCE: ZF