ZF democratizes additive manufacturing with 3D Spark

Empowering all, from experts to novices: cutting feasibility & costing time by 50% whilst boosting accuracy by 25% and beyond!

ZF, a global technology leader, announces the adoption of the 3D Spark platform, an innovative B2B manufacturing and procurement software, to simplify and democratize the process of fabricating parts using 3D printing technology.

Investing in additive manufacturing: Reducing cost, lead time, and CO 2 emissions

ZF’s investment in Additive Manufacturing (AM) underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and manufacturing efficiency. AM offers unparalleled advantages, including reduced lead times for prototypes, tools, spare-and end-use parts, while driving cost & CO 2 reductions and enhancing supply chain resilience.

Manufacturing decision support and easy part ordering solution

The 3D Spark platform provides a cohesive and integrated approach to the entire part order workflow from request to quote. This enables users to gain instant insights into CAD design suitability, manufacturability, optimization possibilities, precise cost break-down, and CO 2 footprint for every in-house production option. This includes all industrially relevant AM technologies covering polymer, metal, and ceramics, as well as milling, turning, metal casting, and injection molding, enabling a Digital Factory Twin.

Efficiency gains of 50% and increased accuracy & trustworthiness

The implementation of the 3D Spark platform has yielded remarkable benefits for ZF, including a 50% reduction in time required for analyzing part manufacturability and writing quotes, whilst increasing accuracy and trustworthiness by 25%, enhancing ZF’s ability to deliver superior quality parts to its customers reliably.

Empowering every employee

Dr. Ignacio Lobo-Casanova, Head of SMART Lightweight Process Technologies at ZF, remarked,”Requesting a part via 3D Spark is intuitive and efficient. What’s more,this self-service is designed for everyone, not just experts in additive manufacturing technologies, making these cutting-edge tools accessible to all ZF employees.”

His colleague Marcel Ahlbrand, Head of Advanced Development Chassis Components at ZF, added, “We need to give the power to the people to understand cost and manufacturability of their parts without consulting experts and wasting their time, and this is what 3D Spark is helping us to do.”

Ppartnership between corporate & startup enables agile innovation

The partnership between ZF and 3D Spark highlights the strategic alignment between corporate giants and agile startups in digital manufacturing. As ZF acknowledges the need for disruptive innovation to maintain industry leadership, collaborations with startups like 3D Spark offer innovative pathways to stay ahead of the curve.

SOURCE: 3D Spark