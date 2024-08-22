Zest embarks on new partnership with Stonegate Group

Zest, the UK’s fastest growing investor-operator of public charging EV infrastructure, has announced four new sites with Stonegate Group in Leeds, Sheffield, Lancaster and Swindon

Zest, the UK’s fastest growing investor-operator of public charging EV infrastructure, has announced four new sites with Stonegate Group in Leeds, Sheffield, Lancaster and Swindon. Zest is providing fast and rapid chargers, to match visitors’ typical length of stay and enabling them to charge at a time that’s convenient for them. Zest will also operate and maintain the chargers, to ensure a reliable long-term service.

Stonegate Group, the UK’s largest pub company with over 4,500 sites, is actively engaged in sustainability efforts as a member of the Zero Carbon Forum. The installation of EV charging facilities is a fundamental element of a series of initiatives they have in place to minimise their environmental impact.

The project marks part of Zest’s ongoing roll out of partnerships with retail and hospitality destinations nationwide, developing EV charging infrastructure that synchronises with people’s daily lives. Zest, a certified B Corp, is backed by the government’s £420 million Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund (CIIF), and fully funds projects to ensure the rapid deployment of this vital EV infrastructure.

Sam Magnus, who is leading Stonegate’s EV charging efforts said: “We recognise the increasing desire for accessible EV charging solutions at our venues and we’re working hard to make sure they are available across our estate. This is a significant step in the right direction towards minimising our environmental impact. “We’re investing wisely in our sites by enabling the development of essential EV infrastructure. This initiative allows us to improve our offering by ensuring our venues meet the evolving needs of our guests while supporting a sustainable future.”

Robin Heap, CEO and founder at Zest said: “Acting now to improve access to public charging is key to ensuring a smooth transition to EV adoption and contributing to a sustainable, zero-carbon future for all. This partnership with Stonegate Group provides convenient charging for customers, enabling them to visit and charge at the same time.”

SOURCE: Zest