Zero emissions the Knorr-Bremse way: much more than e-mobility and decarbonization

At IAA Transportation 2024, Knorr-Bremse will present innovative, safety-critical systems for reducing carbon, noise, oil and particulate emissions

Society, business and the mobility industry are facing a major challenge: the Zero Emissions challenge. Knorr-Bremse has focused the company’s strategy and product portfolio on this challenge, with the aim of working with commercial-vehicle customers to build emission-free transportation. Here, solutions for electrically (battery or fuel cell) powered commercial vehicles and I/C vehicles using alternative fuels will play a groundbreaking role. Knorr-Bremse will be presenting innovative, safety-critical systems for reducing carbon, noise, oil and particulate emissions at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover on September 17-22 (Hall 12, Booth C21).

Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with global responsibility for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division: “Our ultimate goal is road traffic that generates no emissions at all. This green transformation is an integral part of Knorr-Bremse’s vision, and we aim to give our customers every possible support on their way to zero emissions. We have an in-depth understanding of all aspects of a zero-emission vehicle and the various fundamental changes required to vehicle architecture over the long term. And this is the starting point for our innovative technologies and solutions, which must satisfy economic and ecological criteria while being as integration-friendly as possible. Our eCUBATOR innovation unit and other business units are tackling these challenges, and I’m very much looking forward to discussing how best to implement the results of our work in real-world projects with my industry colleagues at IAA Transportation in Hanover.”

E-mobility is currently the most important – but by no means the only – progressive technology underpinning Mission Zero Emissions. To date, the zero-emissions vision has focused primarily on electrically powered vehicles and reducing carbon emissions. But to achieve (EU) targets for reducing emissions by 2030 and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, it is important to cut down all kinds of emissions. Knorr-Bremse entire product portfolio is focused on helping vehicle manufacturers to develop efficient, low-emission commercial vehicles using technology-agnostic methods, in the belief that future drivetrains will be heterogeneous. The company’s eCUBATOR unit and global business units are not just working on reducing carbon emissions, but also on steadily improving technologies for mitigating noise, oil and particulate emissions.

Knorr-Bremse’s whole organization and mindset is now centered on zero-emission solutions for commercial vehicles. As ever, the main priority is on the product lifecycle as a whole, from initial concept and predevelopment through to EcoDesign-based series development right through to the aftermarket portfolio. For manufacturers, the results of this development process are systems-based solutions that are easy to integrate into vehicles and designed to meet each customer’s specific requirements for optimal vehicle efficiency. One example is the company’s Electric Vehicle Motion Control (eVMC) software, used to recover as much energy as possible during braking. The SYNACT disc brake family’s modular design is a perfect fit with the requirements of electrified commercial vehicles, helping to improve safety, efficiency and other characteristics.

Knorr-Bremse will present market-ready products at IAA Transportation, as well as products currently under development on the zero-emissions roadmap:

Wheel end with SYNACT® disc brakes. The modular SYNACT® disc brake family features axial and radial brakes. In terms of performance, weight and efficiency, SYNACT reaches a whole new level, saving up to 48 kilograms of weight per vehicle. Active Caliper Release (ACR) also saves fuel and reduces the vehicle’s carbon footprint, making SYNACT one of the most energy-efficient air disc brakes. The Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) toolbox delivers noise-optimized braking behavior in city centers. OEMs can also rely on Knorr-Bremse’s modular approach and braking systems expertise when developing solutions for reducing brake-dust emissions. Knorr-Bremse already plays a key role at the safety stage of the commercial vehicle approval process, and will expand this role to include emissions – specifically, brake-dust emissions – as EURO 7 is introduced.

Electromechanical Braking System (EMBS). Knorr-Bremse is a leader in the development of technologies for safety-critical subsystems and a driving force behind the EMBS. The system can replace traditional safety architectures by using new technology that offers full "brake-by-wire" capabilities. EMBS is a comprehensive braking solution that includes a redundant electrical power supply, redundant brake control unit and electromechanical brake actuators, as well as a built-in parking brake function. Knorr-Bremse's new EMBS technology meets the same high standards of safety, reliability and durability as the company's popular electropneumatic braking systems. But EMBS has additional advantages in terms of installation space, noise generation and braking precision.

Electric Power Steering (EPS). This all-electric steering system supports two of the most important developments in the commercial vehicle industry – electrification and automated driving. Regardless of the underlying drive technology, EPS applies the "power-on-demand" principle to reduce the vehicle's energy and fuel consumption, which in turn cuts both energy costs and carbon emissions as a whole. This all helps manufacturers to meet the carbon-emission targets of, for example, the European Union. In addition to this significantly improved energy efficiency, the system's low maintenance requirements – no oil changes necessary – contribute to sustainable operation. Knorr-Bremse's all-electric EPS also lays the foundations for steer-by-wire solutions – next-generation steering systems with no mechanical linkage between the steering wheel and steering actuators.

The redundant Power Management System (rPMS) manages the power supply for safety-critical systems including, for example, all-electric steering systems, brake control systems and the controllers and sensors required for automated driving. Two independent power-supply circuits guarantee system availability and support the failsafe operation of highly automated commercial vehicles.

E-compressors. Knorr-Bremse is the leading supplier of compressor technology for electric vehicles, optimized for low-emission, low-noise, high-efficiency air supply systems. A variety of reliable, electrified compression technologies are matched to specific customer requirements. With its constantly evolving portfolio of compressors, Knorr-Bremse aims to cover the entire e-vehicle spectrum, from electric trucks using very little air through to articulated e-buses with very high air requirements. Knorr-Bremse is also developing oil-free compressor technology with a view to enhancing energy-efficiency and sustainability while cutting maintenance costs.

eSilencers. Knorr-Bremse is radically reducing the noise associated with pneumatic braking systems. The eSilencer is a silencer that cuts the noise emitted by the release of compressed air from vehicles to just 68 dB(A) – the current standard specifies 72 dB(A). The eSilencer is a perfect fit with the needs of electrified commercial vehicles operating in noise-sensitive areas such as city centers.

Brake Resistor System (BRS). In any electrified commercial vehicle, the liquid-cooled, high-performance Brake Resistor System provides a zero-emission, sustained-action braking function at all times, regardless of the vehicle battery's size or charge level. The Brake Resistor's scalable, modular design is designed for seamless integration into the vehicle's drive, thermal and energy management systems. And by optimizing BRS integration with these systems, manufacturers can take advantage of additional benefits and functions.

Trailers. Knorr-Bremse also offers trailer solutions that contribute to Mission Zero Emissions and decarbonization, such as weight-optimized NexTT® disc brakes. When combined with Active Caliper Release (ACR), the NexTT family saves fuel and energy.

Meet up with Knorr-Bremse: Hall 12, Booth C21

Knorr-Bremse will showcase the company’s range of innovative products and services for overcoming the mobility challenges of today and tomorrow at leading industry trade fair IAA Transportation in Hanover. Knorr-Bremse will share its latest developments with trade visitors in personal meetings and multimedia-based presentations, seeking to learn more about customers’ ideas and plans for the future. Knorr-Bremse looks forward to welcoming all visitors to IAA Transportation in Hanover on September 17-22, 2024 (Hall 12, Booth C21).

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse