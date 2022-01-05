Zero emissions Kenworth T680E battery electric vehicle debuts at 2022 CES in Las Vegas

The zero emissions Kenworth T680E battery electric vehicle made its debut at CES 2022 which opened today in Las Vegas

The zero emissions Kenworth T680E battery electric vehicle made its debut at CES 2022 which opened today in Las Vegas. The vehicle is featured in the PACCAR Innovations booth exhibit (CP-20).

Designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul and drayage applications, the Kenworth T680E is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration. The model is offered in an 82,000 lb. gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). The T680E is equipped with 536 hp continuous power and up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb.-ft. of torque and has a top speed of 65 mph.

The zero emissions T680E has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on application. The Class 8 battery electric vehicle utilizes the industry standard SAE CCS1 charge port, can be fully charged in approximately three hours, and features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe™ tandem electric powertrain. The T680E’s smooth acceleration and quiet operation significantly reduces driver fatigue making it the next evolution in Kenworth’s legacy of “The Driver’s Truck.”

“Kenworth is leading the way in zero emissions solutions. The Kenworth T680E builds upon Kenworth’s excellent heritage of providing fleets and truck operators with outstanding and productive trucks driven by quality, innovation and technology,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The new Kenworth T680E provides our customers with a true, zero emissions solution that will help to achieve their own green program objectives.”

The comprehensive program is part of the Kenworth Driving To Zero Emissions™ initiative. In addition to the Class 8 T680E, Class 7 K370E and Class 6 K270E, the program offers new EV charging stations.

PACCAR Parts electric vehicle (EV) charging stations maximize coverage over a full range of Kenworth electric vehicles, with output power from 20 kilowatts (kW) to 350 kW. Customers can rely on the expertise of PACCAR Parts and its infrastructure partners to tailor EV charger solutions to fit the needs of any size fleet. EV chargers can be purchased from Kenworth dealers.

SOURCE: Kenworth