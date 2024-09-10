Zeekr showcases latest innovations in Frankfurt

Zeekr expands its global influence by introducing the upgraded LFP batteries, the Zeekr MIX, and the Zeekr 001 FR on the EVA Expo in Frankfurt, Germany

Zeekr was born global. With its R&D centers and design studios located in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai, the brand exemplifies world-class proficiency. At the EVA Expo at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, Zeekr propels its global aspirations further, showcasing its latest innovations to the world: the upgraded LFP batteries, the Zeekr MIX, and the Zeekr 001 FR.

The upgraded lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in Zeekr vehicles support ultra-fast 5.5C charging, claiming the fastest charging rate in the world. These batteries, a fully in-house innovation, are developed, manufactured and packaged by Zeekr. When connected to Zeekr’s V3 ultra-fast charging piles, vehicles with these new LFP batteries can charge from 10% to 80% SOC in just 10.5 minutes. Zeekr has already established over 500 ultra-fast charging stations and more than 2,700 charging piles across China. The company plans to expand its network to 1,000 stations in 2024, and 10,000 charging piles by 2026, all of which support 800-volt charging.

First unveiled at the Beijing Autoshow in April 2024, the Zeekr MIX encapsulates the brand’s vision of future mobility. It is the first family-focused product built on the SEA-M—a derivative of the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture). The Zeekr MIX boasts two swiveling seats at the front that can rotate 270 degrees, the industry’s flattest in-cabin floor, and thus more than 20 cabin scenario modes. It is more than just a vehicle; it is your living room on wheels.

The Zeekr 001 FR, a hyper-performing shooting brake, breaks the mold and challenges the performance dominance of hypercars. Furnished with a quad silicon carbide e-motors powertrain, this masterpiece delivers a staggering 930 kW (1300 ps) of power output, and accelerates to 100 km/h in a mere 2.02 seconds (with rollout subtracted). Inside, the vehicle is as luxurious as it is powerful, with an Alcantara interior and a Qualcomm 8295 chip. The Zeekr 001 FR strikes the perfect balance between luxury, high-tech, and ultra-performance.

Zeekr embarked on its global expansion in 2023 and has since made significant progress. The brand has entered over 30 global markets, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, and many more. Zeekr continues its global expansion, aiming to deliver the ultimate mobility experience to customers around the world.

SOURCE: Zeekr