Zeekr debuts its first family SUV – The Zeekr 7X

Targeted at the global markets, Zeekr’s first midsize electric SUV makes its debut at the Chengdu Motor Show. Deliveries of the Zeekr 7X are set to roll out in China by the end of September, followed by deliveries in the global markets within a year.

Designed for families, space is a key focus of the Zeekr 7X, which measures at (LxWxH) 4,825mm, 1,930mm, and 1,656mm with a wheelbase of 2925mm. Thanks to the pure electric Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the five-seater SUV boasts an exceptionally roomy and comfy interior with superior headroom and legroom compared to the existing midsize SUVs. The set of 32 storage compartments with an ergonomic design allows Zeekr users to conveniently store and collect their items from sunglasses to lipsticks. With a 616-liter trunk, the Zeekr 7X can easily support a camping staycation at the weekend.

For drivers who appreciate Zeekr’s remarkable acceleration, the Zeekr 7X is equipped with silicon carbide-powered e-motors, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.8 seconds.

Built on an enhanced 800V electrical system, the Zeekr 7X offers two battery options for different driving needs: a 75kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery for a driving range of 605 kilometers (CLTC). The longer-range variant carries a 100kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack to extend the driving range to 780 kilometers (CLTC). Notably, the LFP batteries developed by Zeekr engineers boast the world’s fastest charging capability, charging vehicles from 10% to 80% SoC in just 10.5 minutes

With a sensor suite comprised of dual Nvidia Orin-X SoCs, lidar, high-definition cameras, and millimeter-wave radars, the Zeekr 7X has advanced smart assist driving functions with multiple redundancies. The infotainment system on the Zeekr 7X is powered by a Qualcomm 8295 chipset.

SOURCE: Zeekr