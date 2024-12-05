Yunex Traffic’s Stratos UTMC to streamline traffic management for Lancashire County Council

Stratos seamlessly interfaces with a wide range of data sources, using real-time network performance data to inform traffic management and control strategies

As part of Lancashire County Council’s (LCC’s) drive to deliver a technology driven approach to its transport network management services, the authority is set to introduce a ‘Future Mobility Platform’, which will feature Yunex Traffic’s Stratos Urban Traffic Management and Control (UTMC) cloud-hosted solution.

Helping LCC to meet its policy, operational and travel information objectives, the new UTMC system will link seamlessly to LCC’s Data Platform and a range of external data sources, including National Highways’ Collaborative Traffic Management system, as well as a number of other third-party data providers.

Across the industry, we’re witnessing significant momentum around data sharing, with cities worldwide increasingly adopting integrated platforms to manage all aspects of their smart city operations.

Our proven UTMC solutions bring together data from different sources, including network performance data and CCTV feeds from National Highways and other Local Authorities to generate automated decisions quicky and reliably to meet the Council’s current transport challenges as well as the area’s evolving transport network requirements. Wilke Reints, Managing Director, Yunex Traffic UK

The Council looks forward to working closely with Yunex Traffic, with the partnership helping to drive both innovation and improved sustainable mobility across the county. Martin Porter, Specialist Advisor (Intelligent and Sustainable Mobility), Lancashire County Council

The Stratos Strategy Manager Module is at the heart of the UTMC solution and will control Lancashire County Council’s existing urban traffic control system. Also included in the scope of the Stratos delivery are the Stratos Disruptions and Driver Information Modules; which will not only provide a holistic view of accidents, incidents and events on Lancashire’s roads, but also the capability to plan and keep track of mitigation actions. The solution will also provide full visibility of National Highways’ network of signs and displayed messages.

Under the initial three-year contract period, Yunex Traffic’s experienced team will provide ongoing expert support services, with the potential for extensions to the contract term.

Plans are already underway for further enhancements of the UTMC core functionality, with the addition of Floating Vehicle Data (FVD) based Journey Time monitoring being just one potential addition to the Stratos Network Performance module.

SOURCE: Yunex Traffic