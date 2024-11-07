Yunex Traffic’s advanced Stratos UTMC solution will drive network efficiency for TfGM

The cloud-hosted UTMC solution will enable TfGM to deliver a fully integrated, network-wide traffic management and control solution

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is the latest authority to select Yunex Traffic’s cloud-hosted Stratos Urban Traffic Management & Control (UTMC) solution. Building on TfGM’s existing UTC systems, Stratos UTMC represents the next, critical step in the authority’s drive to deliver a fully integrated, network-wide management solution, which will support its vision for a cleaner, greener and healthier region.

The utilisation of Greater Manchester’s road network is changing, with TfGM optimising its use to deliver more and improved space for pedestrians and cyclists – and to give increased priority for public transport to support the BeeNetwork. Stratos UTMC, with the addition of the transformative Bus Analytics Module, will help TfGM achieve this, ensuring the road network is efficiently managed in line with the authority’s transport priorities and to effectively tackle congestion in the region’s towns and cities.

Crucially, the new UTMC system will improve the reliability and attractiveness of public transport in general, and buses in particular, providing a real alternative to private vehicles. Stratos UTMC will help facilitate TfGM’s goal of providing a fully integrated transport system which joins together buses, trams, cycling and walking.

TfGM joins several other authorities, including Lancashire County Council, in selecting Yunex Traffic’s Stratos UTMC solution. With the two organisations sharing a significant boundary, having a common technology platform will make coordination and management much more straightforward. Wilke Reints, Managing Director, Yunex Traffic in the UK

We recognise the important role of Stratos in enhancing our management of the transport network , through its modules and tools that allow teams to optimise traffic flow, reduce congestion and deliver key customer information. By integrating new data sources, Stratos will provide our operational teams with real-time insights, enabling them to manage the network more effectively, ensure quicker response times, and improve service delivery across the Bee Network. David Watts, Senior ITS Engineer, Transport for Greater Manchester

Single platform brings together all traffic management functions

Proven in a range of applications across the UK, Stratos UTMC will bring all TfGM’s existing traffic management functions together under a single platform. With the core Stratos solution based around the system’s Strategy Manager functionality, the modular, scalable solution will provide the authority with a streamlined and automated management and control capability that is also future proof.

With a wide range of interfaces, Stratos UTMC will link seamlessly to numerous data sources, including those provided by third parties, to facilitate a coordinated, managed response to traffic incidents and events. Until now, comprehensive analysis of bus movements across TfGM has remained isolated from other key traffic management insights which are available to the control room. With the implementation of the Stratos Bus Analytics Module, this gap can now be bridged by using the rich data from bus operators within the Stratos UTMC platform.

Through this increased data gathering and analysis, the system will deliver improved network-wide management, creating a multimodal network status view to provide a co-ordinated, managed response to traffic incidents and events. The implementation of the Stratos Bus Analytics Module, linked with the Strategy Manager, empowers real-time, automated decision-making, which utilises the full scope of the BeeNetwork data.

As part of the contract, Yunex Traffic will also be refreshing and upgrading TfGM’s existing ITS systems and assets, with the fully integrated Stratos UTMC solution providing improved management and control across the whole of Greater Manchester through increased data gathering and ITS infrastructure.

