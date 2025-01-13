Yunex Built celebrates its first anniversary

Delivering worldwide manufacturing services from its UK facility in Poole, Yunex Built is celebrating its first anniversary of operation

Yunex Built, the sub-brand for Yunex Traffic’s range of contract manufacturing products and services, is celebrating 12 months of operation. Yunex Built operates from the company’s advanced, 10,000m2 manufacturing facility in Poole, where it specialises in the manufacture of PCBs (printed circuit boards), box build assembly services, and cable harnessing and management.

Yunex Built provides a comprehensive suite of manufacturing capabilities and services for all needs. This includes a particular focus on design, build, configuration and test solutions development, as well as production engineering support and supply chain management for new product introductions.

Yunex Built is already working with clients to supply complete electric vehicle charging systems, manufacturing the PCBs and electrical systems, and conducting the complete electro-mechanical assembly including test, integration and through-life support on the client’s behalf. This technical expertise and capability is transferable to the manufacture of a broad range of electro-mechanical products.

Yunex Built is founded on our commitment to manufacturing excellence, innovation, and customer-centric solutions and I am excited to be celebrating the first twelve months of operations with our valued team at our UK manufacturing facility.

Our first year as Yunex Built has seen us delivering a wide range of products to new customers, from cutting edge printed circuit boards, to some of the largest configured control cabinet assemblies we have ever produced. Simon Martin, Head of Global Manufacturing at Yunex Traffic

Yunex Built draws on Yunex Traffic’s rich history of electronics manufacturing innovation and excellence, gained over more than fifty years in the design, development and manufacture of products for the safety-critical traffic management and control sector.

With quality and innovation at the heart of our operations, we are uncompromising in our commitment to delivering top-tier manufacturing and PCB solutions, and to setting new industry standards for quality and precision. We are now looking forward to applying some of the latest digital manufacturing solutions to new customer applications.

We welcome prospective customers to visit us, to see our operations at first-hand, and to learn how we could help support their business and manufacturing operations. Simon Martin, Head of Global Manufacturing at Yunex Traffic

SOURCE: Yunex Traffic