Yet more in-car entertainment for current BMW and MINI models: Paramount+ further enriches the digital customer experience

New partnership between BMW Group and Paramount

The BMW Group is bringing the popular streaming service Paramount+ to its cars, allowing subscribers to access a wide choice of blockbusters, new originals and hit shows such as Star Trek Discovery. Paramount+ subscribers who own current vehicles with BMW or MINI Operating System 9 are able to stream Paramount+ content offerings on the control display whenever the vehicle is stationary*. This means they are able to pass the time during charging stops or breaks on longer journeys with premium in-car entertainment. The content automatically switches off again for safety reasons when the journey resumes. Paramount+ is now available in conjunction with BMW Digital Premium or the MINI Connected Package and launches in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, UK, USA, and Switzerland.

Paramount+ has a broad and popular entertainment collection ranging from high-stakes dramas such as Tulsa King to next-gen franchises that build on fan favourites like Knuckles, Star Trek series like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The streaming service is also home to an extensive library, as well as live sports and breaking news.

Subscribers can access Paramount+ content offerings via the Video App (DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo™) in the latest infotainment systems of BMW and MINI. The Video App brings together a wealth of video content from a wide range of providers, including news and live or on-demand shows. A number of streaming services are available internationally, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, Bloomberg, TED, Yahoo! and Chili. These are accompanied by market-specific streaming services.

* Paramount+ subscription is not included in BMW Digital Premium / MINI Connected Package.

SOURCE: BMW Group