Yanfeng releases XiM25 – the smart cabin designed for Generation Z

Yanfeng, the leading global automotive supplier, unveiled its XiM25 smart cabin concept targeting the next generation of consumers

With the rise of Generation Z, their understanding of the automobile has changed from a transportation tool to a mobile private space. A personalized and intelligent travel experience that combines camping, resting, movie watching, gaming, and other highly interactive features has become their new expectation. In response to this insight, Yanfeng has introduced the new design theme “FLUID SPACE” to cater to the needs. By upgrading the user interaction connected with intelligence and injecting the design aesthetics blended with technology, it creates a comfortable traveling experience.

User interaction connected to intelligence

Today’s rapidly changing era has seen a shift in consumer expectations for vehicles. Customers seek a smart and highly interactive moving experience beyond just transportation.

On XiM25, through the Ultra-wide Panoramic 3D Heads-Up Display, Yanfeng creatively integrates ultra-high-definition suspended image technology with the interior optical surface, and the ultra-wide display spanning between the two A-pillars is back-projected to a more comfortable viewing position, further enhancing the immersive visual interaction experience of the virtual and real worlds.

The ClickRim™ steering wheel is a great representative of modular design. The innovative concept has led to the development of self-wrapping connectors that enable the automatic wrapping of the steering wheel. The steering wheel features a unique self-aligning housing and electrical connection system, along with pre-installed hands-off detection and heating modules, which significantly reduces the overall complexity of the steering wheel. The new autowrap process supports a wide range of wrapping material options, saving approximately two-thirds of traditional production time per steering wheel and greatly improving the efficiency of steering wheel assembly.

The exclusive WAVE air vent simulates natural wind, with its special blade structure and cost-effective motors. The airflow’s speed changes in a soothing, wave-like pattern, making passengers feel a refreshing breeze inside the car. It can also integrate with the cockpit’s functional lighting for a more intuitive interactive experience.

Additionally, XiM25 is paired with an ultra-wideband digital key with centimeter-level in-cabin positioning. The mobile device with a digital key can automatically unlock car doors when it comes within 3 meters of the vehicle. It can also accurately control the opening and closing of different car doors and activate the welcome function. Through cross-positioning tech, the cabin can achieve centimeter-level precise positioning, which can provide personalized services for multiple users and multiple scenarios.

Comfort for the body and mind

Safety and comfort have always been the focus of automobile consumers. In recent years, people have put forward higher requirements than ever for the comfort experience during the driving process, and they also have high expectations for multiple modes of seat adjustment in multiple scenarios.

SafeUnit™, the packaged seat-safety solutions, fully demonstrates Yanfeng’s unique integration advantages. The solution consists of several innovative components like Pre-Crash Seat Rapid Recovery, Seat Follower, Seat-Integrated Seat Belt, Seat Cushion Airbag, and Headset Airbag. These components are designed to protect occupants in various forward-facing positions, from the standard seated position to a wide-angle reclining position, in the event of a frontal, side-end, small-offset collision, and rollover accident.

Applied with the long sliding mechanism, the headliner display can perfectly align with the curved shape of various roof models. It has an extra-long sliding distance of 1520mm to cover the entire roof and comes with a variety of display sizes, including ultra-wide displays. The screen can rotate 58.5° front and rear, making it suitable for both front and rear passengers and various usage scenarios.

The Adaptive Zero Gravity Seat, which can be rotated sideways, is also technologically impressive. Thanks to the innovative seat movement mechanism and silent brushless motors, the seat rotates 90° sideways and slides over long distances. Making it suitable for new usage scenarios in L2-L3 autonomous driving modes.

Whether partially or fully reclined, paired with an adjusted floating leg rest, passengers can enjoy a home-like experience within the cabin. A suspension layer filled with ultra-soft PES silk between the seat surface and foam provides excellent breathability and wrapping performance, and the unique fluffy feeling makes people feel as if they are suspended in the air. When fully extended, the rear seat transforms into an oversized bed nearly 2 meters long, offering an unprecedented in-car resting experience.

Design aesthetics with technology

Today’s consumers have unique aesthetic preferences for the exterior and interior design of cars, and they also want the cabin to integrate design aesthetics to present their unique tastes and personalities.

XiM25 is decorated with ultra-thin fritillary textured thin light guide film, providing an unparalleled sense of luxury and refinement. The ultra-thin 5mm light guide film achieves multi-layered high-resolution texture stacking, reducing the thickness by 80% compared to traditional light guide plates, and cutting the total volume of the lighting structure assembly by 50%.

The ecoSkin® Lux translucent skin has also been applied to many interior surfaces. The skin is made of recyclable thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) materials, applicable to most visible areas of the interior. It features a realistic texture and customizable multi-color schemes, providing a sophisticated look. By combining a mini-LED direct display with large-area decorative panels, this translucent surface, and flexible display technology can produce clear display effects and dynamic lighting on complex curves.

The floating ambient lighting of the whole cabin is also the highlight of XiM25. The LED light bead concealed lighting layout solution uses a self-developed lighting software for digital simulation in the early stage, perfectly reproducing the lighting characteristics in the designer’s mind, presenting dynamic lighting and guiding, even lighting effects, and what you think is what you see.

The Heytech™ concealable touch panel, located at the center of the rear seats features a concealable user interface, addressing visual clutter and light pollution from the trend of multi-screen cockpits. Integrating curved plastic cover plates with touch feedback enables special shapes and customizable functions to match the styling and functional needs of various parts of the cabin, creating a seamless integration between the interior and electronic displays.

XiM25 not only continues Yanfeng’s innovation strategy but also demonstrates its deep understanding of and respect for the lifestyles of the Gen Z group. “We believe that the ultimate goal of technology is to serve people and meet their needs，“said Ni Jiawen, CTO of Yanfeng, “As the structure of consumer groups changes, our innovations must also fit the needs of the new generation of consumers. XiM25’s design concepts and technology applications are centered around this core. We look forward to working with users to explore more possibilities and jointly open a new era of smart mobility.”

SOURCE: Yanfeng