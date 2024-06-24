XTOOLONLINE Announces Highly Anticipated Release of XTOOL InPlus IP919 Diagnostic Tool

The XTOOL InPlus IP919 Diagnostic Tool aims to improve the efficiency and productivity of automotive technicians

XtoolOnline, a leading provider of automotive diagnostic solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming release of its latest state-of-the-art product, the XTOOL Inplus IP919, on 23rd June, the 13rd anniversary. This powerful diagnostic tool is set to revolutionize the industry with its advanced features and cutting-edge technology.

The XTOOL IP919 is the culmination of years of research and development, designed to cater to the evolving needs of automotive technicians and enthusiasts. With its comprehensive suite of functionalities, the XTOOL IP919 promises to deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency in vehicle diagnosis and repair. XTOOLonline is confident that this new diagnostic tool will set a new standard in the automotive industry, empowering technicians to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

XTOOL IP919 is loaded with a Qualcomm Octal-core processor, and an Android 10 system, Dramatically improving the device speed and react performance by a factor of 5 to 10 than before. Also, with the new 1920*1200 super HD screen, IP919 can be displayed normally under the sunlight, so that you can get your diagnosed work without fear of the scorching light.

“We have been committed to the culmination of professionalism and convenience into a singular, disruptive product. It is with great pride that we present the XTOOL IP919.” said Jim Jin, CEO of XtoolOnline. “This product is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our unwavering dedication to providing our customers with the best possible tools to tackle even the most complex automotive challenges. We have been committed to putting profession and convenience into one product and we made it.”

Some key features that make the XTOOL IP919 stand in the market include:

Qualcomm octa-core processor, Android 10 operating system

10.1 inch 1920*1200 super large HD screen

Topology Scan

42+ Seivices including Adaptions, Resets, Calibration etc

ECU Coding for Benz, VW, Audi, Skoda, BMW,etc

ECU Programming for VW,BENZ,BMW (IP919PRO Available)

VAG Guided Function & BMW Test Plan

Source: XToolOnline