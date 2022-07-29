Xos sells first stripped chassis to Australian EV company; enters larger partnership discussions

Xos, Inc., a leading fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, today announced it has secured a purchase order from AUSEV Pty Ltd (“AUSEV”) for one stripped chassis and has started conversations on working towards a manufacturing and distribution partnership in Australia

“We are excited to form partnerships with international companies such as Xos to provide heavy vehicles to the RHD market,” said Terry Mulcahy, Head of Future Business at AUSEV.

“Australia presents an exciting growth opportunity for Xos that we’re looking forward to exploring,” said Jessica Savage, Head of Distribution at Xos.

“Establishing RHD electric vehicle manufacturing in Australia is critical, and this partnership looks towards the future of that reality,” said Brendan Kenny, Head of Operations at AUSEV.

AUSEV is a subsidiary of Boss Capital Holdings (“Boss Capital”) dedicated to the manufacturing and distribution of electric vehicles. For Xos, the partnership will allow it to leverage AUSEV’s presence and expertise in Australia to generate revenue, growth, and brand visibility across the Oceania region.

SOURCE: Xos