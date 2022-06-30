Xos, Inc. delivers three battery-electric stepvans to FedEx Ground Operator in Canada

Xos, Inc., a leading fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, today announced the delivery of three of its 100% battery-electric stepvans to FedEx Ground Operator Cutone Transport Inc. (“Cutone”) in Ontario, Canada during the month of June 2022

Xos, Inc., a leading fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, today announced the delivery of three of its 100% battery-electric stepvans to FedEx Ground Operator Cutone Transport Inc. (“Cutone”) in Ontario, Canada during the month of June 2022. FedEx Ground Operators work as FedEx Corporation independent service providers (ISPs). With this delivery, Cutone becomes Xos’ first Canada-based customer.

“We are pleased to continue delivering vehicles to FedEx Ground Operators across North America and helping them meet their sustainability goals and reducing total cost of ownership for their fleet,” said Esther M. Santos, Director of North America Sales for Xos.

“Transitioning from internal combustion engine to battery-electric will offer immense cost savings for us at Cutone,” said Peter Cutone, Owner of Cutone Transport Inc. “We’re excited to roll out the all-electric vehicles from Xos to help us become a more sustainable enterprise while also saving on fuel and maintenance costs.”

With the delivery to Cutone Transport Inc., this brings the total number of FedEx Ground Operators that Xos works with to seven, and Xos vehicles delivered to FedEx Ground Operators to 24.

SOURCE: Xos