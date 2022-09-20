Xos and ShipX announce partnership to accelerate the adoption of battery-electric vehicles

Xos, Inc., a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced a partnership with delivery solutions provider ShipX to accelerate the adoption of battery-electric vehicles into delivery fleets

Xos, Inc., a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced a partnership with delivery solutions provider ShipX to accelerate the adoption of battery-electric vehicles into delivery fleets. As part of the agreement, ShipX will promote the purchase or lease of Xos battery-electric vehicles amongst its clients and Xos may offer discounts or incentives to those clients.

“Xos and ShipX share a common belief that the way we move goods should be smarter, cleaner, and more efficient, so working together is a natural fit,” said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Xos. “With ShipX as a partner, we’re excited to continue offering our customers the best possible delivery solutions available today.”

“Xos has a clear track record of success with building and selling its battery-electric vehicles and fleet services,” said Solomon Zakinov, Chief Executive Officer of ShipX. “Partnering with Xos will help ShipX expand our service offerings to customers worldwide and help companies achieve their sustainability goals.”

