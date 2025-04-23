Wucherpfenning & Krohn GmbH expands its fleet with 40 customized Mercedes-Benz Atego vehicles

Wucherpfennig & Krohn GmbH, which specializes in the rental of commercial vehicles, is expanding its fleet with a total of over 100 Mercedes-Benz trucks in the 7.5-tonne class

Junge Fahrzeugbau GmbH recently handed over the first of forty new Mercedes-Benz Atego trucks to Wucherpfennig & Krohn GmbH. The new Atego trucks are equipped with customized bodies manufactured by Junge Fahrzeugbau GmbH. In addition to the 40 vehicles that have now been handed over, a further 40 Mercedes-Benz Atego vehicles are already planned for 2025.

“We are delighted to be expanding our fleet with additional Mercedes-Benz Atego trucks to meet the growing demand in the rental segment,” says Matthias Krohn, Managing Director of Wucherpfennig & Krohn GmbH. “Thanks to the reliability and versatility of the Atego, we will continue to rely on Mercedes-Benz trucks to offer our customers the highest quality and flexibility.”

The Mercedes-Benz Atego has proven itself for years in intensive use at Wucherpfennig & Krohn and impresses with its high reliability, flexibility and efficiency.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck