World premiere: The Software République will unveil their concept car “H1st vision” incorporating over 20 French innovations on 14 June at VivaTech

The Software République will reveal, in a world premiere, its vision of the mobility of the future through its concept car integrating more than 20 innovations

For the second year running, the Software République will be at VivaTech. This year, it will present a collaborative concept car integrating the complementary expertise of 12 partners (founding members Dassault Systèmes, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales; with Arkamys, Compredict, Epicnpoc, Eyelights, JCDecaux, Kardome and Stern Tech).

Driven by the common vision of a safer and more intelligent mobility of tomorrow, the Software République has developed the H1st vision (“Human first vision”) concept car integrating more than 20 innovations for new experiences. Illustrating the idea of “take care of me, take care of you, take care of us”, its functional and concrete solutions will be able to address both car and road users.

H1st vision is more than a concept car, it is both a live and a virtual experience, it is real. 20 experts from the 12 companies involved in the project will help you discover our horizontal cooperation ecosystem via this first unique collaborative concept car and its virtual twin, explain Eric Feunteun, Software République Chief Operating Officer.

SOURCE: Renault Group