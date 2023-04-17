World premiere of the Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan

The ID.7 is the first all-electric Volkswagen for the upper mid-size sedan class

Volkswagen is presenting the new ID.7, the brand’s first global electric model for the upper mid-size sedan class. The combination of a manufacturer’s estimated potential range of up to 435 miles / 700 km (based on the European WLTP cycle), a revised powertrain, spacious interior and premium technologies makes the ID.7 ideal for long-distance travel and opens up a new segment for the Volkswagen EV family. The ID.7 also has an enhanced customer-focused operating concept and a high-quality appearance. The ID.7 launch is planned for this year in Europe and China, and from 2024 in North America.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The ID.7 offers a high level of comfort and long ranges. By 2026, we will offer the broadest electric vehicle range of all manufacturers in Europe—from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the EV family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. From 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe.”

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “The ID.7 sets new efficiency standards on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). We are aiming for a range of up to 700 kilometres2 on the WLTP standard. This is made possible by very good aerodynamics and by significantly increased efficiency in the areas of the powertrain and thermal management.”

The ID.7 is the first MEB model with a completely new, highly efficient drivetrain. With 282 horsepower (210 kW), it is the most powerful and highest-torque electric motor in a Volkswagen EV model so far. This power variant is used in the ID.7 independently of the chosen battery size. The APP550 power unit was developed with Volkswagen Group Components in Kassel (Germany) and is also produced there.

The new electric drivetrain has been optimized above all for energy efficiency. Depending on the battery size, Volkswagen estimates that, depending on trim, WLTP ranges of up to 435 miles (700 km) and DC fast charging capacities of up to about 200 kW will be possible. EPA-estimated range is not yet available and will be released closer to the North American launch date.

The ID.7 is 195.3 inches long and was designed on aerodynamic principles. Its roof slopes elegantly to the rear, like a coupe, and contributes to an excellent drag coefficient of 0.23 depending on equipment. The long wheelbase and short overhangs create plenty of space in the interior for all occupants.

A new operating and display concept is introduced with the ID.7. With this, Volkswagen has reacted to feedback from its customers and improved the operating experience. This includes the following features as standard:

a 15-inch infotainment system screen

an augmented reality head-up display

a new air conditioning operating concept integrated in the infotainment system

Backlit touch sliders

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Brand Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales: “The ID.7 is an extremely important model for the Volkswagen brand in Europe, North America and China. The ID.7 offers an attractive package that will excite both existing and new Volkswagen customers all over the world. With this Volkswagen, we are offering premium technologies that impress through their exclusivity, comfort and high degree of everyday usability.”

With the new massage seats and the available electro-chromic dimming panoramic sunroof, the ID.7 offers equipment options that are otherwise present only in premium competitors. The new panoramic sunroof with smart glass can be switched between opaque and transparent settings by touch control. Like many other functions in the ID.7, the roof can also be operated by means of natural voice commands, using the new IDA voice assistant.

The optional front seats are also a new development: for the first time in a Volkswagen, they offer adaptive Climatronic cooling or heating with a drying function. The range of options is rounded off by a 700-watt sound system from Harman Kardon: 14 high-end loudspeakers, including a front center speaker and a trunk-mounted subwoofer, provide an impressive audio experience.

A full suite of level-2 ready driver assist features will be available. One new feature is Park Assist Pro with Memory Function as optional equipment: three automated modes are integrated here that can be activated depending on the situation. A unique feature of Volkswagen’s electric vehicles is currently the memory function. With this, the ID.7 continuously records the last 55 yards driven and thus the parking situation. The driver either remains in the ID.7 or monitors the parking procedure from outside the vehicle using the smartphone app.

Accelerated electric offensive: 10 new models by 2026. The new ID.7 is one of 10 new electric models that will be launched by Volkswagen worldwide by 2026. This year alone sees the introduction of the facelifted ID.3, the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz and the ID.7. A compact electric SUV and the production version of the sub-€25,000 ID. 2all are planned for 2026. Volkswagen anticipates that this will give it the widest range of electric vehicles compared with its competitors. The new ID.7 will be produced in the Volkswagen plant in Emden for the European and North American markets. In China, the corresponding ID.7 models will be produced locally.

