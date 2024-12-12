World premiere of the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser

All-new battery-electric compact SUV

Toyota today presents the all-new Urban Cruiser, a model that will bring powerful design, interior spaciousness and rich technology content to the market for compact battery electric SUVs.

The Urban Cruiser, developed from the Urban SUV Concept, will give Toyota a strong presence in a fast-growing and highly competitive market segment in Europe and increase the breadth and reach of its all-electric line-up.

Its introduction marks another important step in Toyota’s wider multi-path strategy to offer customers a broad choice of electrified drivetrain technologies across Europe. By 2026, Toyota will have 15 zero emission vehicles in its range, including six battery electric vehicles using a dedicated platform.

The expansion of Toyota’s battery electric line-up, combined with a wide range of plug-in hybrid, full hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles, will progressively lower Toyota’s emissions across the region, towards the goal of a 100% CO2 reduction by 2035, contributing to Toyota Motor Europe’s goal of full carbon neutrality by 2040.

Impactful SUV design

The Urban Cruiser’s impactful design is a defining quality in differentiating it from its competitors. It builds its customer appeal as a car with an authentic SUV character, communicated by a powerful lower body. Developed on the theme “Urban Tech,” its sophisticated, mature styling gives a bold appearance from every angle. The “hammerhead” front end – a contemporary Toyota design cue – is a key element. The front and rear bumpers are powerfully rendered and the striking rear light arrangement spans the width of the back door, wrapping round into the car’s muscular haunches.

The compact dimensions of the Urban Cruiser are slightly larger than Toyota’s full hybrid compact SUV, the Yaris Cross.

Overall length: 4,285 mm

Overall width: 1,800 mm

Overall height: 1,640 mm

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

The car’s manoeuvrability is reflected in a turning radius of just 5.2m. Wheels are 18 or 19-inch diameter alloys, according to model grade, fitted with sharply styled full wheel covers that save weight and support the car’s wind-cheating aerodynamic quality. A wide range of exterior colours will include bi-tone options with a contrasting black roof.

Spacious interior

The Urban Cruiser’s comparatively long wheelbase (+140 mm vs Yaris Cross) is key to a spacious and versatile interior.

Thanks to a sliding rear seat system, the couple distance between front and rear passengers can easily be adjusted to create space that is on a par with much larger, D-segment SUVs. The seats split-fold in a 40:20:40 configuration and can also be reclined.

This designed-in flexibility allows the interior to be easily adapted for extra passenger comfort or extended load space, according to need.

The versatility of the interior is matched by a robust design true to the car’s SUV-inspired character. The look is clean and open with a low, horizontal instrument panel combining with a high-seat seating position to give a great view for driver and passengers. Upholstery and trims combine black and dark grey. Ambient lighting offers 12 different colours to set an appropriate cabin mood for the journey or time of day.

Multiple powertrain options

The Urban Cruiser will be offered with two battery packs and the option of front or all-wheel drive. Both use lithium-iron phosphate technology, with the benefit of durability, safety and reduced cost. Acceleration is prompt and linear, both from start-off and at overtaking speeds.

A 49 kWh battery will be available exclusively in the FWD version, giving an output of 106 kW / 144 DIN hp.

Additionally, for the FWD model, a 61 kWh battery produces 128 kW / 174 DIN hp.

As an authentic SUV, the Urban Cruiser will also be offered with all-wheel drive. In this version the 61 kWh battery delivers 135 kW / 184 DIN hp.

All Urban Cruiser versions are equipped with an energy-saving heat pump for the air conditioning system and manually operated battery pre-heating to optimise performance in colder conditions.

URBAN CRUISER* FWD FWD AWD Battery capacity (kWh) 49 61 61 Power (kW / DIN hp) 106 / 144 128 / 174 135 / 184 Torque (Nm) 189 189 300

*NB: all performance data remains provisional.

New BEV platform

The car is constructed on a new platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles. It is strong yet lightweight and provides a spacious interior with built-in protection for the car’s high-voltage parts. The structure’s design avoids the need for crossmembers in the floor, freeing up more space to accommodate the battery.

Secure performance with all-wheel drive

One of the key qualities of the new Urban Cruiser is the availability of an all-wheel drive system, affirming its status as an authentic SUV.

The addition of a 48 kW motor to the rear axle gives stable and secure performance on loose and slippery surfaces, giving both peace of mind in difficult conditions and a more rewarding driving experience.

The system also provides Downhill Assist Control and a Trail Mode which detects and brakes a spinning wheel while directing drive torque to the opposite wheel. The front-wheel drive model benefits from a “snow mode” which controls drive torque to help reduce wheel-slip when driving on snow-covered roads.

Technology-led specifications

Equipment specifications deliver the latest technologies for safety, information and connectivity.

All Urban Cruiser versions will benefit from a comprehensive package of active safety and driver assistance systems, helping recognise and avoid a wide range of common accident risks. Features include a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and lane keep assist. A 360-degree camera system gives the driver a complete view of the car’s surroundings when manoeuvring across rough ground or parking in tight spaces.

The instrument panel seamlessly integrates the driver’s 10.25-inch digital combimeter and 10.1-inch multimedia display into a single unit. The multimedia system is designed for fast, intuitive operation with satellite navigation that uses cloud-based data to factor in the latest traffic flow intelligence. Smartphone integration is also provided so the driver can access their preferred apps and services with ease.

Technology is also at hand to help with the day-to-day management of running an electric vehicle. The Toyota HomeCharge domestic wallbox provides a recharging facility that is designed for seamless operation with Toyota models. Further convenience is provided by the MyToyota app, which owners can use to check the state of their vehicle’s battery charge, locate convenient charging stations and schedule and monitor charging sessions.

Other features available, according to model grade, include power driver’s seat adjustment, a JBL premium audio system and a fixed sunroof.

