World premiere of new Opel Mokka on September 22, 2020

The new Opel Mokka is a real eye-catcher. It shows everything that Opel stands for today and in the future. The Mokka perfectly embodies the Opel brand values – German, approachable, exciting – and introduces the design philosophy for the next ten years. As the battery-electric Mokka-e, it even drives completely emission-free. The official world premiere and the start of orders for the new Mokka will take place on September 22, 2020. Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller and his team of experts will present the Mokka in detail and name the prices – both for the versions with gasoline and diesel engines and for the electric Mokka-e. For the first time, the electrified model variant can also be ordered at the start of sales.

Unfortunately, due to the strict Corona requirements, only a small group of people can take part in the event on site in Rüsselsheim. However, the press conference can be viewed from 13.00 CET on September 22 onwards on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/opel. The pressroom will also contain new images and the complete press kit for the new Mokka at that time.

SOURCE: Opel