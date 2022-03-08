World premiere all-new Renault Austral – The ‘Nouvelle Vague’ tech SUV

Renault unveils all-new Austral, its new electrified SUV

Renault brings an ambitious model to its SUV range: the All-New Renault Austral. It will serve to bolster efforts to win back the C-segment that forms the core of the global automotive market. The All-New Austral is part of the ‘cars for living’ tradition and marks the next milestone in the C-segment offensive started by the Arkana and the All-New Megane E-TECH Electric, with a resolutely modern approach. The ‘Nouvelle Vague’ that aims to turn the brand into an industry benchmark for technology, clean energy, and services.

‘Sensual tech’ design

Exterior design: an athletic SUV

The All-New Renault Austral merges together the hallmarks of SUV models with Renault’s new ‘sensual tech’ design principles: its curvy, sensual silhouette are a stylish match for the strong geometric lines the structural details like the micro-optic technology used on the rear LED lights and the diamond-shaped patterns in the front lights.

The exterior design on the All-New Austral is athletic, sophisticated and elegant.

It exudes a heightened sense of quality that is reinforced by the well-crafted geometric lines and boasts ideal proportions that convey a sense of roominess when viewed from the outside.

The All-New Austral comes in seven body colours. The Esprit Alpine version also features the exclusive Satin Shale Grey that helps accentuate its athletic look.

The top-level trim includes a bi-tone finish as a standard feature.

The All-New Austral sits proudly atop its imposing wheels bearing distinguished alloy 17-inch to 20-inch rims, most of which are diamond-cut.

Interior design: a cocoon of technology

The All-New Austral’s high-tech cockpit is built around the large OpenR screen that combines the 12.3″ dashboard instrument display with the 12″ vertical multimedia screen. The new 9.3″ Head Up Display, projected through the windscreen, adds to the total number of screens on board.

The self-regulating brightness and optimised reflective qualities have made it possible to rid the OpenR screen of its traditional sun visor. This gives a greater sense of space and make the dash feel appear as if it were floating.

The All-New Austral also features the cruising console. Sleek and modern in style, it creates a subtle divide between the driver and front passenger. It also houses a streamlined hand rest that makes using the multimedia screen more comfortable. The console includes a phone slot with inductive charging capabilities and practical everyday storage.

Depending on the trim and chosen extras, the interior of the All-New Austral incorporates real timber, leather, Alcantara, padded textiles and other form-fitted materials that are soft to the touch and paired with lacquered highlights in Deep Glossy Black and Satin Chrome. Top-quality materials that bring a feeling of warmth and prestige to the car’s interior. The overall package is enhanced by the addition of the customisable lighting system known as LIVING LIGHTS.

Like the many ‘cars for living’ that have left their mark in Renault’s history books, the All-New Austral has been designed to comfortably fit the whole family. Rear passengers benefit from knee-room that is on par with the best in the category at 27.4 cm.

Numerous practical storage compartments are located throughout the interior for everyone to use. The total capacity on the All-New Austral amounts to roughly 35 litres of interior storage.

The modular design means that some models feature a 2/3–1/3 split-folding rear seat that can also be individually adjusted along 16 cm rails.

The generous boot comes fitted with a hands-free power tailgate and 500 dm3 VDA on the Mild Hybrid and Mild Hybrid Advanced models. Thanks to the sliding bench seat, the tank capacity goes from 575 dm3 VDA to 1,525 dm3 VDA (when the rear bench seat is folded away).

The All-New Renault Austral Esprit Alpine: a brand-new high-end trim

For the first time ever on a Renault vehicle, the All-New Austral also comes in an exclusive Esprit Alpine version for a sportier look. It draws inspiration from the sporting DNA of Renault Group’s flagship brand, Alpine.

This version sees the All-New Austral with an even more assertive design underpinned by a new, specially designed, Satin Shale Gray body colour. This latest generation of matte-finish body colours is robust and easy to maintain.

The sporty feel is enhanced by the addition of a grille bar and Satin Grey sport blade; 20″ diamond-cut black Daytona aluminium rims with ‘Alpine’ branding; Satin Black roof rails; and

décor highlights in Diamond Black, Extra Glossy Black and Ice black appear across the car’s exterior. Esprit Alpine badges located on the car’s side round out the range of the trim’s unique features.

Inside, Esprit Alpine also boasts a number of distinctive elements: blue stitching and piping; unique, Alcantara upholstery with carbon-fibre ‘twill’ fabric; Nappa leather steering wheel with Alcantara inserts and stitching in blue, white and red; aluminium pedals and door sills bearing the ‘Alpine’ logo.

A selection of high-end equipment makes the trim more appealing.

Platform and engines: less CO2, more to enjoy

New platform, new performance

The All-New Renault Austral is the first Renault model to benefit from what the Alliance’s new CMF-CD next generation platform has to offer. The brand-new CMF-CD platform heralds in a complete overhaul of the compact and high-end segment line-ups for the Alliance’s international brands.

The All-New Austral chassis comes in two versions: flexible torsion beam for two-wheel steering models and a multi-link rear axle with 4CONTROL Advanced for four-wheel steering.

The four-wheel steering model has turning circle measuring 10.1 metres. Handling for the All-New Austral on urban roads is similar to that of a city car. It is unrivalled by others in the segment.

The body on the All-New Austral has been made more rigid, the anti-roll enhanced and the chassis made lighter yet sturdier for the best comfort/efficiency/responsiveness ratio on the market.

The best engines in terms of fuel efficiency and emissions

The All-New Renault Austral benefits from a range of innovative powertrains with a selection of electrified motors to cover all uses without having to change ones driving habits: the latest generation of E-TECH Hybrid motors on a 400V network for up to 200 hp, and two petrol engines: a 130 HP 48V Mild Hybrid Advanced and a 140 HP / 160 HP 12V Mild Hybrid.

The All-New Austral introduces a brand-new E-TECH ‘full hybrid’ self-charging engine that has been perfected to run a superior segment vehicle with better performance and greater driving pleasure, while also reducing fuel use and CO2 emissions. It comes equipped with a 1.2 L 3-cylindres turbocharged petrol motor paired with an electric motor, a 1.7 kWh lithium-ion 400V battery, and a smart multi-mode clutch-less dog box. It has a combined power of up to 146 kW, or 200 HP. As with the previous generation of E-TECH Hybrid engines, the car always starts in full-electric mode for a driving experience that is unique to electric cars, combining silence with responsiveness. Equipped with the latest E-TECH Hybrid engine, the All-New Austral has optimal levels of fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions (starting at 4.6 L/100 km and 105 g of CO2/km, pending certification) making it one of the most cost-efficient hybrid SUVs to run.

The Mild Hybrid Advanced engine makes its Renault début with the All-New Austral and serves as a genuine alternative to Diesel. It combines the latest 1.2 litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V lithium-ion battery and starter motor. The 130 HP engine and manual transmission make the All-New Austral a pleasure to drive while keeping fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions to the best level for the category: starting at 5.3 L/100 km and 123 g CO2/km (pending certification). The settings can be toggled to maximise energy output while keeping fuel use 20% lower than that of an equivalent non-hybrid combustion motor.

The Mild Hybrid engine is the first-level hybrid motor offered on the All-New Austral and utilises a 1.3 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged direct injection petrol engine that is already available on selection of Renault vehicles. Developed in collaboration with Daimler, the engine is backed up by a starter motor and a 12V lithium-ion battery. It boasts either 140 HP or 160 HP with the X-TRONIC automatic transmission, or as 140 HP on a manual model. The 160 HP 12V Mild Hybrid engine on the All-New Austral boasts maximum torque of 270 Nm available from 1,800 to 3,500 rpm and mixed cycle fuel economy as low as 6.2 L/100 km, with CO2 emissions starting at 136g/km (pending certification).

Electrification technology and eco-functions

In addition to the latest generation E-TECH technology, new petrol motor, optimised transmission, and increased battery capacity (from 240V up to 400V), the new model has been fitted with two other innovations. The air conditioning system has been fitted with an innovative cooling mechanism so the car can run normally no matter what the weather is like. Moreover, the number of possible energy sources has also increased from 14 to 15.

Each of the three electrified motors on the All-New Austral features regenerative braking. For the E-TECH Hybrid, the driver can select one of four different modes using a toggle located behind the steering wheel.

On the E-TECH Hybrid and Mild Hybrid Advanced versions of the All-New Austral, the brand-new digital dashboard features animations that are specific to hybrid models.

The Predictive eco driving advice helps the driver adopt a more fuel-efficient style by using either the instrument panel or the 9.3’’ Head Up Display to indicate the best time to release the accelerator pedal as the car approaches a particular road event (sharp turn, roundabout, drop in speed limit, toll area, or intersection with a ‘STOP’ or ‘GIVE WAY’ sign). On the E-TECH Hybrid engine, it is enhanced by the Predictive hybrid driving function that helps optimizing route planning while driving in electric mode.

Innovative technology for greater comfort and security

MULTI-SENSE and 4CONTROL Advanced: a world of sensations

The MULTI-SENSE and 4CONTROL Advanced systems help customise the All-New Austral’s on board experience for a more enjoyable and heightened driving experience.

MULTI-SENSE Advanced technology features three pre-set driving modes: Eco, Comfort and Sport. A fourth mode (Perso) gives the driver free rein over every setting. The Extended Grip Pack includes two additional modes: ‘Snow’ and ‘All roads’. Drivers can switch between modes at any time, either manually or via the voice command Google Assistant. The All-New Austral also features a brand-new proactive function to help reduce fuel use in that it automatically suggests switching to Eco mode.

The All-New Austral will see the arrival of Renault’s third generation four-wheel steering that has been steadily improved over the past 15 years: 4CONTROL Advanced. Unlike no other on its segment, it imbues the All-New Austral with a new level of comfort, increased agility, and unparalleled performance. With the addition of a steering actuator on the multi-arm rear axle, the steering angle of the rear wheels is now 5° and guarantees a turning circle that is tighter than a regular city car: 10.1 metres. With the combined MULTI-SENSE and 4CONTROL Advanced systems, there are now 13 setting options as opposed to three previously.

Smart and proactive driving aids

The All-New Renault Austral features 32 ADAS that can be grouped together in three categories: driving, parking and safety.

They include: a new-generation 9.3″ Head Up Display, projected through the windscreen; Active Driver Assist, level 2 autonomy that combines the Adaptive Cruise Control with ‘Stop & Go’, Lane Centering, GPS data and mapping so the car can adapt the route as needed; 360° around view 3D camera; Automated Park Assist; Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Prevention when overtaking; Rear Automatic Emergency Braking; Rear Cross Traffic Alert; Matrix LED Vision smart lighting and Occupant Safe Exit.

The best in passive safety

The All-New Austral guarantees the best level in protection for passengers and other road users thanks to a range of improved passive safety equipment.

Typical safety features have been improved and a new air bag has been added between the driver and front passenger to avoid crashing heads in the event of a side-on collision.

The All-New Austral E-TECH Hybrid features a special battery compartment access and QR code to help rescue teams provide fast and effective assistance to passengers.

Augmented driving experience and connectivity

OpenR Link: an adaptive multimedia system that makes the car as intuitive as a smartphone

The OpenR screen is the crowning jewel for the All-New Austral interior and is fully equipped with enough technology to accommodate upcoming OpenR Link updates while ensuring a smooth, in-depth experience that is designed to evolve over time. The cloud-connected system receives automatic updates via Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) technology.

The OpenR Link multimedia system integrates the best Google services and apps: Google Maps for navigation, Google Assistant for hands-free help and Google Play for apps.

Like a smartphone, the OpenR Link is intuitive to use and easy to personalise.

Harman Kardon, premium new generation sound

In addition to the Arkamys sound system, the All-New Austral boasts a premium sound experience that was born of a partnership with sound specialist Harman Kardon, leader in automotive sound solutions for more than 60 years.

Acoustic engineers at Renault and Harman Kardon worked hand in hand to guarantee perfectly integrated hi-fidelity sound throughout the All-New Austral for an even more immersive on-board experience.

The All-New Renault Austral: more than a car, it’s a real service

Seen as Renault’s ‘Nouvelle Vague’ tech SUV, the All-New Austral embodies a generation of connected, smart, adaptive and flexible vehicles.

Its artificial intelligence and ADAS that use cloud-based map data help give greater peace of mind when driving.

The All-New Austral also helps make the life of its users even easier thanks to its new connected maintenance service.

Linked up with the My Renault platform, it provides practical solutions for remote check-ups and guidance. Private and professional owners alike benefit from a full range of services whereby some functions can be controlled and certain vehicle data can be accessed remotely.

Unveiled in a digital world premiere on 8 March, All-New Renault Austral will go on sale from the last quarter 2022.

SOURCE: Renault Group