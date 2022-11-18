World premier of all-new Subaru Impreza

All-new model combines with high safety performance and driving dynamics

Subaru Corporation unveiled the all-new 2024 Impreza (U.S. model) at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17 (local time in Los Angeles).

The all-new Impreza, a standard model of the Subaru Lineup, receives an all-new design, improved performance, enhanced safety features, and updated multimedia technology.

This sixth generation Impreza will encourage all drivers and passengers to engage in an active lifestyle with its enjoyable high performance and enhanced versatility.

The adoption of full inner frame construction increased body rigidity and combined with a dual-pinion electronic power steering rack enhanced the Impreza’s driving dynamics. In addition, the SUBARU STARLINK®11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available for the first time on Impreza.

The all-new Impreza will launch in the U.S. this spring and will be later introduced to other markets around the world.

Main features of the new Impreza (U.S. model)

Design

An athletic and sharp exterior design ideal for an active lifestyle.

Functional and sporty interior design is a natural fit for both driving and activity time.

Driving Dynamics

A revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system offering a faster response time, more agile handling and better cornering.

A smoother and quieter 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER ® engine improves the driving dynamics. The new RS trim level comes standard with a 2.5-liter BOXER engine delivering an impressive 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.

engine improves the driving dynamics. The new RS trim level comes standard with a 2.5-liter BOXER engine delivering an impressive 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. A dual-pinion electronic power steering rack is adopted which offers more direct and natural steering feel and greater responsiveness.

The Subaru Global Platform for the Impreza has been enhanced with a full inner frame construction combined with additional structural adhesive and higher rigidity of suspension attachments. These updates deliver an improved dynamic performance.

The cabin benefits from an enhanced focus on the occupants and their interaction with the vehicle. A more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue.

Safety

A new generation EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology with a wider field of view and updated control software is standard on all trims. The system can respond more quickly to situations such as a bicycle crossing in front of the vehicle's path.

Driver Assist Technology with a wider field of view and updated control software is standard on all trims. The system can respond more quickly to situations such as a bicycle crossing in front of the vehicle’s path. The addition of an electric brake booster enables quicker deceleration when Automatic Emergency Braking is activated.

Standard Rear Seat Reminder is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Packaging and Utilities

The vehicle’s climate control system has been updated to focus specifically on occupied seats, for improved comfort and fuel economy.

The SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available in particular trims and includes wireless Apple CarPlay®*1, wireless Android AutoTM*2. Available SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security Connected Services include remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights and remote vehicle locator.

■ New “RS” trim

The RS debuted in 1998 and was the precursor to the WRX in the U.S. Market. For 2024, it returns to the top of the Impreza line-up and features:

A powerful 2.5-liter BOXER engine paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.

Unique exterior trim elements including RS badging on the front doors and rear hatch; 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; black finish on the front grille, side spoilers, side mirrors.

A cabin distinguished by gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber interior trim accents as well as sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters. The RS also includes an upgraded leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.

Available exclusively on this top trim level is a Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system, Power Moonroof, and 10-way power front driver seat.

*1: Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

*2: Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

*3: Harman/Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries Inc.

Outline Specifications of the All-new Impreza (U.S. model) (All data estimated and not final)

Model Base Sport RS Vehicle length × width × height (inch) 176.2/70.1/58.3 Wheelbase (inch) 105.1 Engine Type 2.0-liter Subaru BOXER (Horizontally-Opposed)

four cylinder engine 2.5-liter Subaru BOXER

(Horizontally-Opposed)

four cylinder engine Max. Horsepower (hp) 152 182 Max. Torque (lb-ft) 145 178 Transmission Lineartronic Drive System Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive Suspension [front/rear] Independent strut suspension/independent double-wishbone suspension Wheels 16-inch 18-inch

