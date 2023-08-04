With no compromise on boot space, Tata Motors revolutionizes the CNG market with its refreshed iCNG portfolio

Launches the all new Tata Punch iCNG with Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof

Riding on the success of its twin cylinder technology, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today brought joy to its CNG customers by not only refreshing its existing CNG line up with the upgraded Tiago and Tigor iCNG but also launching the brand new Punch iCNG with this revolutionary technology. The twin-cylinder technology that debuted with the Altroz iCNG in May this year, has received an astounding response for the disruption it has created in the segment – enabling CNG vehicles to provide their customers with a non-compromised boot space, best-in-class features and a superior drive experience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said: “Building further on our success with the Altroz iCNG, and to make the CNG segment even more hotly contested, we are excited to introduce the twin cylinder technology in not just one but three products today – the Tiago, Tigor and the much awaited and loved sub compact SUV, the Tata Punch. Since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the Punch iCNG has been one of the most awaited products in this segment. With its uncompromised boot space and high end feature upgrades, the Punch iCNG demonstrates the go anywhere attitude of an SUV, which is engineered to meet the constantly evolving requirements of customers, who are tech savvy and demand best in class features along with an environment friendly and economical product. I am confident that these introductions put together will make our CNG line up appealing, holistic and stronger than ever.”

About the Punch iCNG:

With multiple milestones to its credit, the Punch has been successful in creating its own mark. And now equipped with the most innovative CNG technology in the country and exquisite features, this Punch goes far and beyond.

OMG! it’s Safe!

The Punch iCNG is built on the modern ALFA Architecture platform that has been proven for safety by receiving the 5-Star Global NCAP adult safety rating at the time of launch.

Extensive use of ultra-high strength steel and reinforced body structure provides rigidity to the car and makes it robust.

Further enhanced safety features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling.

Thermal incident protection cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a measure of safety.

The twin cylinders located below the luggage area offer the safest solution as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor minimizing the risk of potential damage. Additionally the enhanced rear body structure and 6 point mounting system for the CNG tanks provide additional rear crash safety for the Punch iCNG.

OMG! it’s Impressive!

The Punch iCNG comes with advanced features like Voice assisted Electric Sunroof, Front Seat Armrest, USB C Type charger and a Shark fin antenna.

The new Punch iCNG will sport intuitive features such as Automatic Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16” diamond cut alloy wheels, 7″ infotainment system by Harman™ that supports Android Auto™ and Apple Carplay™ connectivity, rain sensing wipers, height adjustable driver seat and many more.

OMG! it’s Intelligent!

The smart placement of the twin cylinders in Punch iCNG under the luggage areas ensures boot space similar to that in ICE SUVs.

The Punch iCNG comes with advanced Single ECU & features Direct Start in CNG mode.

The Single ECU ensures effortless and jerk free shifting between petrol and CNG modes.

The Direct Start in CNG mode eliminates the hassle of switching modes. With this feature, customers will be able to save fuel every time they start the car.

OMG! it’s Powerful!

The Punch iCNG offers incredible performance with the powerful 1.2L Revotron Engine.

The advance iCNG Technology gives an unmatched performance with a perfect combination of power and pick-up by delivering superior power of 73.4 PS @6000 rpm and torque of 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm

Adding some more ‘punch’ to the car, the company will now offer new features like Voice Assisted Sunroof, Xpress cool, iTPMS, USB C Type charger, front armrest, One Touch Up Driver Window, Shark fin antenna and more in the petrol variants of the car as well.

SOURCE: Tata Motors