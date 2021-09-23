With CIRVE, Mobilize accelerates the electrification of Iberian motorways

Travelling from Portugal to France in an electric vehicle is now made easier. Mobilize is a partner of the European CIRVE project, which is promoting e-mobility throughout the Iberian Peninsula thanks to the installation of 40 fast charging stations strategically located along primary routes

Travelling from Portugal to France in an electric vehicle is now made easier. Mobilize is a partner of the European CIRVE project, which is promoting e-mobility throughout the Iberian Peninsula thanks to the installation of 40 fast charging stations strategically located along primary routes.

Charging infrastructure is an essential part of electrical mobility. Renault Group is a European pioneer and leader in all-electric vehicles, and through its brand Mobilize, it acts beyond the confines of its role as an automotive manufacturer. In joining the CIRVE project – the acronym stands for ‘Iberian Corridors of Rapid Recharging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles’ – Mobilize helps to accelerate carbon-free mobility.

The mission behind the CIRVE project is to connect the Iberian Peninsula to other countries of the European Union. The project brings together the charging operators IBIL (project leader and partner of Mobilize Power Solutions in Spain), EDP, ENDESA, GIC, and IBERDROLA, together with AEDIVE (Spanish association for the development of electrical mobility), the Portuguese Centre for Excellence and Innovation, CEIIA, and Renault Group, through Mobilize. The project is co-funded by the European Commission.

As a demonstration of interoperability – including cross-border interoperability – and to inaugurate the CIRVE project, partners drove a Renault ZOE E-TECH Electric across the Iberian Peninsula from Lisbon to Irun (in northern Spain, close to the French border).

We are very proud to be part of the CIRVE project; it shows that electric cars are not only destined for cities, but also adapted for long journeys across national borders. Installing recharging infrastructure along motorways is an essential part of large-scale deployment of electric mobility and reducing the automotive sector’s carbon footprint,” says Clotilde DELBOS, CEO of Mobilize. “To make it even easier to use electric vehicles for all sorts of travel, Mobilize launched Mobilize Charge Pass, which gives access to more than 260,000 charging points throughout Europe with a single card. The service is already available in Spain.

SOURCE: Mobilize