With “Belt and Road” initiative and go-global strategy, Dongfeng Motor intensified expansion in Central Asian market

In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed an important initiative to jointly build the Silk Road Economic Belt in Kazakhstan

In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed an important initiative to jointly build the Silk Road Economic Belt in Kazakhstan. As a practitioner and promoter of the Belt and Road Initiative, Dongfeng Motor has continuously strengthened cooperation and exchanges with Central Asia and successfully embarked on a road featuring “upholding the beauty of each civilization and the diversity of civilization in the world”.

From January to May this year, the sales of exported vehicles by Dongfeng to Central Asia and other countries increased by 71% year-on-year, along with a great development trend.

Kazakhstan is a key cooperative country in China’s high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. On July 1st, 2024, the opening ceremony of Dongfeng Motor’s dealer in Kazakhstan and the delivery ceremony of key customers were successfully held in Almaty. The flagship products such as DONGFENG GX, KL tractor and KC dump truck were mainly introduced to local market customers. Dongfeng commercial vehicle plans to focus on tractors and achieve a market share of 20% in Kazakhstan in the next three years.

Dongfeng passenger car and VOYAH are also based on the market environment in Central Asia, gaining in-depth insight into consumer demand and formulating marketing strategies. It is estimated that by 2026, VOYAH will fully complete its strategic layout in the Central Asian market and provide consumers with more quality products and services.

At the recently concluded 8th China-Eurasia Expo, Dongfeng Motor showcased 10 representative models of commercial and passenger vehicles, including the DONGFENG GX tractor, KC dump truck, DONGFENG 007, 008, BOX, MHERO I, and VOYAH FREE 318. This exhibition demonstrated the group’s overall strength and image, actively expanding international business cooperation. “The products are novel in style, and the prices of DONGFENG 007 and MAGE are also affordable,” said Tajik businessman Muhiddin Saidov, who attended the event. “Chinese automobile brands, represented by Dongfeng, are reliable in quality and cost-effective, meeting the actual needs of consumers in our country.”

On the day of the exhibition, Dongfeng successfully signed five overseas and two domestic bulk order contracts with distributors from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and other countries, totaling more than 1,800 units. The signing of these orders demonstrated the trust of domestic and international partners in the Dongfeng brand. The signing representative of Uzbekistan’s Premium E-Cars company stated, “Our company is committed to the sales of new energy products and hopes to leverage Dongfeng’s strength to provide safe, reliable, high-quality, and convenient products and services to local consumers.”

With the opening of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway, the transportation location advantage and hub role of Central Asia will be fully released and brought into play. Dongfeng Motor will seize the new era and new opportunities, strive to develop the market layout of traditional fuel and new energy vehicles, constantly expand the area and scope of green cooperation with overseas partners under the framework of the “Green Silk Road”, adding new momentum to the “Belt and Road” between China and Central Asia.

SOURCE: Dongfeng