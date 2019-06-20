With 5G empowerment, JAC accelerates intelligent network technology innovation

With the maturity and commercialization of 5G technology, it will not only realize the ‘Internet of Everything’ between people, people and things, things and things, and the future 5G will be more industrialized, including Internet of Vehicles, Internet of Things, Industrial Internet

Under the wave of 5G, China and the global automotive industry have ushered in a new round of technological changes, and “smart and connected technology” will also become the key to promoting the automotive industry. As a national-level innovative enterprise, JAC pays close attention to the smart travel field. It aims to build an intelligent networked car with the future car scene, and let the current users feel the extraordinary technological charm on the new products.

Accelerate the Innovation of Vehicle Networking Technology and Embrace the New Era of 5G

As a next-generation mobile communication technology, 5G has a transmission speed 100 times faster than 4G technology, and a lower latency and larger capacity network connection. These technical advantages are perfectly matched to the development trend and requirements of the car, providing an important solution for autonomous driving. At present, the automobile industry is in the process of electrification, intelligence, networking and sharing. In the future, it will finally achieve full automatic driving. Based on such strategic opportunities, JAC keeps pace with the times, continuously carries out technological innovation, actively deepens industrial cooperation, and actively adapts to the new normal needs of the new market.

In order to support the intelligent network connection strategy, JAC has set up the Intelligent Networking Automotive Research Institute to accurately identify customer needs, check regulatory requirements, keep up with technological development trends, and rely on JAC fuel vehicles and electric vehicles to achieve automatic driving. In the field of intelligent network technology, JAC clearly put forward the ‘445 Strategy’, which is from the four dimensions of “intelligent interaction, intelligent driving, intelligent interconnection, intelligent service”, through the four stages of driving assistance (DA), partial automatic driving (PA), and conditional automatic driving (CA), highly automatic driving (HA), gradually providing users with better interactive experience, higher security, more convenient interconnection, and smarter car life, achieving highly self-driving in 2025.

V2X (vehicle to everything), the exchange of information between the car and the outside world, is the key technology of the future intelligent transportation system. JAC officially launched the V2X technology research and application project in 2017. At present, it has completed the V2X system development plan, determining the actual vehicle placement position, and establishing a complete development test tool chain. In 2018, JAC, together with Neusoft Group, Unicom Zhixing and Anhui Unicom, jointly researched new communication cooperation technology based on LTE-V2X/5G, which will help JAC to reform the next generation intelligent network connection system and improve vehicle interconnection and interoperability. It not only promoted the deployment of intelligent network technology in JAC products, but also provided a deep basis for JAC to transform from traditional products to intelligent + new energy products.

In order to bring users smarter, more convenient and richer traveling experience as soon as possible, JAC has continuously promoted cooperation with Baidu to bring the distant driverless technology into reality. In June 2017, the JAC and Baidu automatic driving projects were officially launched, with the goal of achieving mass production of structured road automatic driving and autonomous parking. It is expected that the mass production in fuel vehicles will be realized in 2019. In August 2017, JAC high-precision map collection vehicle delivery ceremony was held at Baidu Shanghai R&D Center. JAC delivered 32 units of S3 to Baidu to help its high-precision map collection. In addition, Baidu and JAC disclose the cooperation plan. The two parties will launch the auto-driving production model in 2019. This is also the milestone event of Baidu’s first-generation production of its self-driving solution since the release of Apollo’s open platform. In April 2018, the JAC-Baidu Autopilot Summit was held at the JAC Automotive Technology Center with the theme of ‘Drive Technology and the Future’. The two sides jointly released a mass-produced car mass production program and demonstrated the actual vehicle.

At present, the JAC automatic driving project has solved systemic problems such as precise control of longitudinal acceleration and horizontal man-machine driving, and completed the actual road test of real vehicles over 1000 km. The demonstration vehicle has the functions of autonomous follow-up, lane keeping, automatic lane change, automatic overtaking, etc., and can realize automatic driving under urban expressway and highway conditions.

When you enter the community, an intelligent network car will ‘catch up’ on time, then you are free from the driving, you can complete all kinds of activities such as office, leisure, entertainment, etc. without worrying about traffic accidents and congestion. After you arrive at your destination, you only need to leave. The car will find the place to stop… The ideal smart driving scene is becoming a reality.

SOURCE: JAC