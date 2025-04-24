Webasto: Sustainable innovation at Auto Shanghai 2025

Intelligent design enables Webasto to reduce the CO₂e emissions of its roof systems by 30 percent

Webasto, one of the leading global system partners to the automotive industry, is presenting the innovative “Greener Roof” for the first time at Auto Shanghai. The transition to a sustainable economy is a significant challenge for the entire industry: energy-intensive materials such as steel, aluminium or glass are to have lower CO₂e emissions in the future through optimized manufacturing processes and more efficient use. The engineering team at Webasto shows how sustainable vehicle components can already be implemented through design.

One of the most important components in a panoramic roof, but also one of the most CO₂-intensive, is the steel frame, which contributes to the overall rigidity of the vehicle. Thanks to an innovative design approach that includes the use of low-CO₂ materials such as plastics, the amount of steel required is now significantly reduced. In addition, more than 60 percent of the production waste from cutting and forming the steel plate can be eliminated in the manufacture of the frame. This not only reduces the product carbon footprint of the roof but also helps conserve resources. The system still provides the required stiffness. In addition, innovative design eliminates the need for aluminum by rethinking the function of the opening mechanism and integrating it into other components. Overall, the new design concept can reduce CO₂e by 30 percent compared to the previous design.

“Greener Roof” for modern vehicle architectures and BEVs

The Greener Roof is not only environmentally sustainable but also demonstrates how a commitment to the environment can go hand in hand with technical and practical benefits. Through innovative design and efficient use of materials, the weight of the roof can be significantly reduced, and the interior space can be increased – both ideal conditions for the use of the Greener Roof in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). In addition, Webasto’s new components achieve the greatest transparency in width – a plus in comfort and design for modern vehicle architecture.

“The ‘Greener Roof’ is a sustainable approach for all panoramic roofs in the Webasto portfolio but can also be applied to future roof concepts. This underlines Webasto’s role as a pioneer for more climate-friendly technologies in the automotive industry,” says Jan Henning Mehlfeldt, responsible for the global roof business at Webasto.

SOURCE: Webasto