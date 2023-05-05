Webasto opens second roof production facility in India

The automotive supplier invests in the rapidly growing Indian market and opens another plant for panoramic roof production in Chennai

India is among the fastest growing markets for vehicles fitted with panoramic roofs. Due to consistently rising demand, Webasto, global market leader for openable roof systems, is expanding its activities in India by adding a further production facility. “The Indian roof system market is experiencing a period of extremely rapid growth and openable panoramic roofs are in particularly high demand. We have therefore now established another highly innovative production facility in Chennai in addition to our existing plant in Pune,” explains Jan Hennig Mehlfeldt, responsible for the global roof business at Webasto.

The new roof production facility in Chennai

Webasto India also recently officially commissioned its second plant in Irungattukottai Sipcot, in the automotive hub of western Chennai, where the company has located close to its customers. The new plant offers an initial production capacity of 250,000 units per annum and has a production and storage area that extends over approximately 9,500 square meters. Space is furthermore available for future expansion. The plant will be responsible for production and shipping to customers in the southern part of India. Construction work on this plant was completed at the end of last year and products were already shipping as of November 2022. In addition to production, the Chennai plant also offers research and development capabilities. To mark its official inauguration, we held a traditional ceremony together with our key customers at the end of April.

The Indian market is growing rapidly

Openable roof systems have become one of the most sought-after equipment features in India and demand for them is steadily increasing. Webasto India has therefore significantly expanded its business in recent years and further growth is expected. Webasto plans to invest a total of some 115 million Euros in India by 2027 and increase its production from the current 500,000 units to 950,000 units by 2027.

“Webasto India is fully on course for growth. We offer our customers in India real added value with our high-quality openable roofs that are combined with new technologies and innovative features. Our two Indian plants allow us to manufacture our products close to our customers – in the region for the region,” comments Mehlfeldt.

SOURCE: Webasto