Webasto is “Top Employer Germany 2022”

The automotive supplier is recognized as one of the most attractive employers in the whole of Germany for its human resources management practices

Attractive working conditions, diverse career opportunities and a global presence: Once again, the German family-owned company Webasto has been recognized as a “Top Employer Germany” by the Top Employers Institute. Top Employer certification is awarded to companies that pursue excellence in people practices and continuously work on the design and permanent development of their human resources strategies. In order to evaluate and certify the participating companies, the independent institute evaluated a questionnaire covering some 400 points relating to best HR practices. Webasto achieved outstanding results in the areas of organization & change, employer branding, continuing education, and work-life balance. However, Webasto scored very well not only in Germany: The Webasto companies in Romania and China were also successful participants and received the award too.

“Receiving the award as Top Employer again makes us proud. The process behind this nomination enables us to very clearly pinpoint our strengths, and also identify the areas in which we still have room for improvement. As a global company we value our employees’ diversity – it is the driver of our success. And we want to benefit from this even more in future. This year, we are therefore placing a special focus on initiatives aimed at increasing diversity and anchoring it for good in the company’s culture,” says Marc Pastowsky, Executive Vice President Human Resources at Webasto.

Attractiveness through talent development and work-life balance

Webasto promotes the personal and professional development of its employees through individually tailored training at its own academy, along with holistic career planning through a global talent management program. The automotive supplier is currently gaining expertise in its new business fields that focus on electromobility and is looking for new talents.

As a family-owned company with a long tradition Webasto places special emphasis on balancing work and family life. Depending on the site, Webasto offers its employees an in-house crèche or crèche places in the surrounding area. Moreover, there is a children’s and youth’s day on the Day of Prayer and Repentance, which is a school vacation, and a children’s program lasting several weeks during the summer vacation. With an aim of achieving greater flexibility in everyday life, employees already had the option of working on a mobile basis before the pandemic. Furthermore, employees have an opportunity to participate in health days where they can learn about preventive measures for maintaining their health.

A combination of stability and security offered by a family-owned company with a long tradition, individual scope for creativity, and attractive global development prospects that allow employees to develop their full potential, makes Webasto one of the most attractive employers in Germany.

SOURCE: Webasto