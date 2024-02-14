Webasto Americas turns 50

February 14, 1974 marks the entry of Webasto into the American market

Webasto, a global systems partner to the mobility industry, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in North America this year. Together with a partner, the automotive supplier founded its first international joint venture in Detroit in 1974 and took it over completely in 2000. Since then, Webasto has more than tripled its sales in the Americas region. Fifty years after the entry into the American market, about 4,000 employees work at the company’s locations in the USA and Mexico.

On the occasion of the anniversary, the CEO of the Webasto Group Dr. Holger Engelmann explained: “The founding of our subsidiary in the USA was the starting point of a consistent internationalization and thus a very decisive milestone in our company history. Being close to the customer worldwide and producing in the market for the market are still basic principles of the entire Webasto Group. Strong, independent regions, such as the Americas, are the basis for the successful further development of our company.”

From the very beginning North America has been an important market for Webasto. The company generates around a quarter of its total sales in this region – currently mainly with roof systems and thermal management solutions. “Despite being 50 years old, there are no signs of a ‘midlife crisis’ in our American organization – quite the opposite. Over the past five years in particular, we have experienced a very positive development with many extremely innovative projects. With a view to the coming years, the Americas clearly remain a growth region for us,” emphasized Engelmann.

Under the motto “The Drive to 50 and Beyond”, Webasto Americas is celebrating its anniversary year 2024 with a series of activities at the company locations throughout the region. These will focus primarily on the employees. President and CEO Webasto Americas Brad Ring said: “For almost a year now, I have had the privilege of leading a great team of dedicated colleagues and technology enthusiasts. We look back on the past 50 years with pride and are clearly focused on the road ahead. It’s the people that make Webasto a special company and I look forward to developing our region alongside them and capitalizing on additional potential for our business – especially in the areas of lightweight design, automated driving and electromobility.”

