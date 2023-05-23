WAE Technologies to launch new structural battery pack at The Battery Show Europe 2023

WAE Technologies (WAE) to unveil new Cell2Pack demonstrator, showcasing the future of structural battery design for niche market and low volume applications in the automotive sector

WAE, the world-leading technology and engineering services business, will be debuting a host of electrification innovations at the Battery Show Europe, taking place in Stuttgart, including the launch of an advanced new structural battery pack for the low-volume automotive sector.

Held between 23-25 May 2023 at Messe Stuttgart, in Germany, Battery Show Europe is Europe’s largest trade fair and conference for advanced battery manufacturing and technology, with over 10,500 attendees.

Visitors will be able to see the global launch of the company’s new Cell2Pack demonstrator, a cutting-edge structural battery pack system, which features host of advances which combine to improve electric vehicle structural stiffness, lower weight and improve overall range, at low production volumes.

A Lead Engineer of Battery Integration at WAE, Sian Wyles, will be delivering a presentation on this innovative new design, while the WAE stand will also feature the battery show debut of Elysia – Battery Intelligence from WAE, a ground-breaking new offering which delivers the latest in battery software to the mass market.

Craig Wilson, WAE Technologies CEO, said: “We are proud to be exhibiting at this year’s Battery Show Europe, in Stuttgart. As the largest event in the advanced battery manufacturing and technology industry, it’s the perfect place for us to be showcasing the very best of WAE’s innovations in cutting-edge electrification. With Cell2Pack we have an advanced new structural battery design that has huge positive implications for the low-volume automotive sector, while with our new Elysia battery intelligence offering we are bringing game-changing battery software to the mass market.”

SOURCE: WAE Technologies