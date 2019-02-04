WABCO signs $230 million agreement to equip premium passenger car manufacturer with innovative air suspension technology

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has signed a long-term agreement to develop and supply innovative air suspension technology for one of the world’s largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars, based in Europe.

Under this latest 10-year agreement, WABCO will develop and deliver an innovative air supply module along with control software to operate a range of air suspension system configurations for one of the manufacturer’s high-volume global premium passenger car platforms.

Air suspension is now a standard feature on most of the manufacturer’s electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, so WABCO will support a 30% increase in air suspension production volumes compared to the manufacturer’s preceding car platform. Further enhancing driving comfort and improved vehicle safety, air suspension systems automatically adjust the vehicle to the optimum ride height, independent of the vehicle’s load. This is particularly important for electric vehicles to ensure sufficient ground clearance levels are maintained to protect their batteries.

WABCO’s high performance air supply module includes its advanced compressors with an integrated air dryer and air intake filter, acoustic and vibration isolation system, as well as an air-flow distribution valve-block that controls air spring actuation. WABCO’s air supply modules follow the open system principle, enabling virtual silence during operation due to the substantially improved acoustics of WABCO compressors and its optimized isolation within the vehicle structure.

“We are proud that this major European manufacturer has continued to put its faith in WABCO for its latest premium passenger car platform,” said Nick Rens, WABCO President, EMEA. “With premium car customers increasingly valuing air suspension as standard equipment, we are delighted that our leading air suspension technologies continue to support advanced driving capabilities, enhancing driving comfort and vehicle safety.”

With almost 40 years experience in the design and production of air supply modules and control technologies for vehicle manufacturers world-wide, WABCO’s innovative air suspension systems for passenger cars offer state-of-the-art vehicle system integration.

SOURCE: WABCO