VW Truck & Bus production outlook to 2021 – a new Automotive World report

Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH (‘VWTB’) is the holding company for MAN SE and Scania, and has the strategic objective of developing an integrated commercial vehicles group. In the near-term, it expected to generate at least €200m per annum in synergy benefits between MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and in 2016, the company claimed it was meeting this target. Longer term, it expects significantly higher benefits of up to €1bn per year, including savings from its alliance with Navistar.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey, commented: “The likelihood of VWTB being spun off has risen markedly following the emissions crisis at parent VW Group. This report highlights the potential for such a newly independent entity to develop into a 250,000upa rival to Daimler and Volvo at the top of the world’s truck market. If the alliance with Navistar deepens, that figure could rise to 300,000upa.”

However, Storey added that the report also highlights the critical issue of integration: “Management must get to grips with the integration issues which have thus far constrained VWTB from being greater than the sum of its parts.”

This exclusive Automotive World report discusses the production outlook for the OEM in the period to 2021.

Download VW Truck & Bus production outlook to 2021 to see how the period to the end of 2021 is expected to shape up for VW Truck & Bus.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Background & structure

Chapter 2: Sales

Chapter 3: Models & product development

Chapter 4: Production structure and outlook

Appendix (Excel) Volkswagen Truck & Bus production by brand (2011-2016) Volkswagen Truck & Bus production forecasts by brand (2017-2021)



INFO

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/volkswagen-truck-bus-production-outlook-2021/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.