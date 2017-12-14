Volkswagen Truck & Bus production outlook to 2021

Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH (‘VWTB’) is the holding company for MAN SE and Scania, and has the strategic objective of developing an integrated commercial vehicles group. In the near-term, it expected to generate at least €200m per annum in synergy benefits between MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and in 2016, the company claimed it was meeting this target. Longer term, it expects significantly higher benefits of up to €1bn per year, including savings from its alliance with Navistar.

This exclusive Automotive World report discusses the production outlook for the OEM in the period to 2021.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Background & structure

Chapter 2: Sales

Chapter 3: Models & product development

Chapter 4: Production structure and outlook

Appendix (excel)

-Volkswagen Truck & Bus production by brand (2011-2016)

-Volkswagen Truck & Bus production forecasts by brand (2017-2021)

…