Volvo Trucks Showcasing Sustainability and Freight Efficiency with VNR Electric Ride & Drive at GTSE 2024

The GTSE ride and drive event will take place on Tuesday, August 20, from 2:00 to 4:30 pm PT at the Tacoma Dome.

Volvo Trucks North America will be on hand with the Class 8 leading, Volvo VNR Electric truck at the Green Transportation Summit & Expo (GTSE) August 20-22 in Tacoma, Washington. As a global OEM leader, Volvo Trucks will be a Presenting Ride & Drive Sponsor of this 13th annual West Coast expo, which provides a firsthand look at the latest advancements in sustainable transportation.

The GTSE ride and drive event will take place on Tuesday, August 20, from 2:00 to 4:30 pm PT at the Tacoma Dome. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the operational efficiency, maneuverability, and safety features of the zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric on a closed course. To operate the battery-electric heavy-duty truck, participants must register, complete a waiver, and present a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL). Additionally, a Volvo VNR Electric will be on display in the exhibit hall, allowing attendees to examine its impressive vehicle specifications up close and ask questions with a Volvo Trucks product expert.

Engineered to achieve a range of up to 275 miles, the Volvo VNR Electric offers customizable vehicle configurations tailored for local and regional pickup and delivery, drayage hauls, and the distribution of food-related products. Currently there are over 540 Volvo VNR Electric trucks in customer operations with over 6.5 million miles of service since being commercially launched in 2021.

Dawn Fenton, vice president, government relations and public affairs for Volvo Group North America, will moderate the kick-off plenary session, Paving the Way for ZEV (Zero-Emission Vehicles) Trucks in Washington State, on August 21 from 10:15 – 11:30 am PT. Fenton will lead a panel of real-world practitioners as they share insights on the importance of well-designed incentive programs and reliable charging infrastructure networks to support the adoption of zero-emission commercial vehicles in Washington state. Fenton serves as board chair for Powering America’s Commercial Transportation (PACT) coalition, which advocates for ZEV infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Fenton offers 30 years of experience in government relations across e-mobility, energy, environment, sustainability, foreign policy and trade-related issues.

“GTSE is one of the premier platforms in the northwest to showcase the best zero-emission technologies for clean freight transportation, and the Volvo VNR Electric is a standout in this category,” said Keith Brandis, vice president, policy and regulatory affairs, Volvo Group Trucks Technology. “Volvo Group, including Volvo Trucks North America, is working to achieve 35% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030 and a 100% CO2 reduction by 2040. As part of the PACT coalition, Volvo Group is proud to contribute to clean transportation efforts by informing industry stakeholders, policymakers, fleet owners, and utility companies about what we can achieve together for a sustainable future.”

GTSE is a leading resource in the Pacific Northwest for fleets, community organizations, industry professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders to advance clean transportation. The three-day event includes networking opportunities, information sessions, workshops, and vehicle walkthroughs. In 2023, more than 1,000 attendees, 75 exhibitors, and 135 subject matter experts on mobility-related subjects participated in the event.

Source: Volvo Trucks