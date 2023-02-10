Volvo Trucks delivers the first heavy-duty electric concrete mixer truck to CEMEX

Volvo Trucks has supplied CEMEX with its first fully electric and zero exhaust emission heavy-duty concrete mixer truck

Volvo Trucks has supplied CEMEX with its first fully electric and zero exhaust emission heavy-duty concrete mixer truck. The battery electric truck is the latest development of an agreement signed between Volvo and CEMEX in 2021, on global collaboration in electromobility solutions to achieve reduced carbon emissions and improved productivity.

The Volvo FMX electric heavy-duty truck, which was handed over at an event in Berlin, Germany yesterday, can complete a full day’s work with a single top-up charge during the regular break. It will be operating at a ready-mix concrete plant in Spandau in Berlin, starting this month. Electrification of concrete transportation is challenging due to heavy loads and continuous mixing demands. As fully electric heavy-duty transport is gradually increasing, Volvo Trucks and CEMEX are working to develop and scale the technologies needed to make emissions-free transport also a reality in the demanding construction industry.

“We are very happy to take this important step in the partnership with CEMEX. Both our companies have committed to ambitious sustainability targets and collaboration is the way to get there. Together we will work to implement emission-free transport in the construction industry. Our electric trucks are zero emissions and their silent operation also provide a better environment for people working at construction sites, as well as for residents living nearby,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

“CEMEX is committed to becoming a net-zero CO2 company; innovation and collaboration are at the core of this commitment,” says Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX. “Our partnership with Volvo has incredible potential to contribute to the decarbonization of our business. Rolling out our first fully electric ready-mix truck is a strong progress in that direction.”

CEMEX and Volvo Group are founding members of the First Movers coalition, a collaboration between the World Economic Forum with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, for companies to make purchasing commitments that create market demand for low-carbon technologies. Volvo Trucks and CEMEX are committed to reaching their ambitious sustainability targets and contributing to the decarbonization of the global economy.

Volvo Trucks has the most complete electric line up in the global truck industry, with vehicles that can operate at a total weight of 16 to 44 tons, covering everything from city distribution and refuse handling, to urban construction transports and regional haulage. Volvo Trucks is the market leader in heavy electric trucks ((≥ 16 tonnes) in Europe and the US. The company’s target is that half of its total sales of new trucks will be electric by 2030. Volvo Trucks is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the value-chain by 2040, at the latest.

CEMEX is a global construction materials company, offering cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in markets around the world.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks