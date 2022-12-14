Volvo Trucks cuts fuel use by 18% in road test

A new independent test done in Germany on Volvo’s fuel-efficiency flagship, the recently updated Volvo FH with I-Save, has shown it consumes almost 18% less fuel* compared to the same test four years ago

A new independent test done in Germany on Volvo’s fuel-efficiency flagship, the recently updated Volvo FH with I-Save, has shown it consumes almost 18% less fuel* compared to the same test four years ago.

In the recent test carried out by the independent German magazine Trucker, the 32 tonne Volvo FH 460 with I-Save was taken on a 343 km long route of public roads, including a variety of motorways, hilly terrains, and tighter roads.

When compared with the same test done in 2018 – before Volvo introduced the I-Save fuel saving package – the tested Volvo FH 460 with I-Save achieved an impressive 18% combined reduction in diesel and AdBlue consumption, using an average of only 21.48 L/100km.

“The effects of the I-Save package, using advanced improvements in the turbo compound engine, smarter new software and refined aerodynamics, add up to give very efficient fuel use. This independent test is further solid proof of the large and positive impact I-Save has on the fuel consumption,” says Helena Alsiö, Vice President Powertrain Product Management at Volvo Trucks.

Low AdBlue consumption increasingly important

Historically, the cost of AdBlue has received little attention. This has changed dramatically as prices for this additive have increased by over 100% in many markets. In the new test, Volvo has succeeded to also keep the AdBlue consumption on a low 6% of the diesel consumption.

“The total fuel economy, which includes both diesel and AdBlue, has become increasingly important for the total cost of ownership. We always focus on keeping the total fuel cost as low as possible,” continues Helena Alsiö.

Efficient engines – a key for lowering CO 2 emissions

Even if Volvo Trucks’ goal is that electric trucks will account for half of its global truck sales in 2030, the diesel engine will continue to play an important role in lowering CO 2 emissions. Improved efficiency coming from these new I-Save advances in the driveline is one important way to contribute to lower the CO 2 emissions. The Turbo Compound engine is also certified to run on HVO100, a renewable diesel in the form of hydrogenated vegetable oils, that cuts CO 2 emissions dramatically.

Facts about the test and the truck:

The test was performed by Jan Burgdorf, from the magazines Trucker and VerkehrsRundschau in Germany.

and in Germany. Total test route distance: 343 km. The route is used for testing different manufacturers’ trucks in a wide range of conditions.

Gross combination weight: 32 tonnes.

Set speed on cruise control: 85 km/h.

Tested truck 2022: Volvo FH 460 with I-Save, 3 rd generation. Euro 6.

generation. Euro 6. Tested truck in 2018: Volvo FH 460. Euro 6.

Average speed:

o 2022: 79.9 km/h

o 2018: 79.8 km/h

Fuel consumption including AdBlue*:

o 2022: 21.48 L/100km. Ad-Blue consumption in % of diesel: 6.2%

o 2018: 26.15 L/100km

Facts about Volvo’s I-Save:

I-Save first launched in 2019.

The 13-liter engine with Volvo’s Turbo Compound technology, D13TC, makes it possible to drive with low engine revs and high gears for longer periods of time.

The new I-Torque function manages gear selection, engine torque and braking when I-Cruise is activated. The function uses I-See to look at the road ahead and evaluate how much torque the engine needs to run as energy and fuel efficiently as possible, based on the truck’s total weight.

* Actual fuel economy may vary depending on many factors i.e. driving speed, use of cruise control, vehicle specification, vehicle load, actual topography, the driver´s driving experience, vehicle maintenance, and weather conditions.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks