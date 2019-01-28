Volvo receives order for electric buses from Kungsbacka in Sweden

Volvo Buses has received an order for three all-electric buses and three electric hybrid buses from KE’s Bussar in Kungsbacka on Sweden’s west coast. This marks the premiere for electrified buses in the city.

KE’s Bussar, which handles most of Kungsbacka municipality’s line-haul routes, has ordered three electric and three electric hybrid buses from Volvo. These are the first electrified buses to operate on line-haul routes in Kungsbacka. They are scheduled to start operating in June 2020.

The electric buses will be charged using 150 kW CCS chargers at the KE’s Bussar depot. Energy consumption for a Volvo electric bus is about 80 per cent lower than for a corresponding diesel bus.

“We’re delighted and proud to receive this order from KE’s Bussar. It shows the strength of the offer from Volvo Buses – our ability to combine clean electric propulsion with hybrid power to suit different routes within the same operation,” says Daniel Treptow, salesperson at Volvo Buses.

Kungsbacka is the fourth Swedish city to buy Volvo’s all-electric buses, after Gothenburg, Malmö and Uddevalla. Volvo’s electric hybrid buses have been in regular operation since summer 2018 in Värnamo and also operate on route 55 in Gothenburg.

Volvo’s electrified buses have been sold to cities in many countries, including Denmark, Britain, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland. In addition to the all-electric Volvo 7900 Electric, the Volvo Buses range of electrified vehicles includes hybrid buses and electric hybrid buses (plug-in hybrids). All told the company has received orders for more than 4200 electrified Volvo buses globally.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses