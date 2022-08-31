Volvo On Demand to continue reshaping how people think about mobility and car ownership

After a successful expansion with 250,000 registered customers and nearly a million completed journeys in Sweden, M, the shared mobility brand launched by Volvo Cars, is becoming Volvo On Demand

After a successful expansion with 250,000 registered customers and nearly a million completed journeys in Sweden, M, the shared mobility brand launched by Volvo Cars, is becoming Volvo On Demand. Developed and operated by the subsidiary, Volvo Car Mobility, Volvo On Demand continues to expand to rethink car ownership and urban mobility.

A unique mobility platform, to extend the ways customers can access Volvo cars. It is part of a long-term strategic investment to increase the significance of shared mobility in Volvo Cars, to deliver on our aim to provide personal, sustainable and safe mobility and our ambition to become a circular business by 2040. Volvo On Demand is planned to be expanded beyond Sweden’s borders with an extended service range.

External analysis shows that one shared car from Volvo Car Mobility currently replaces the need for up to nine privately owned cars in Swedish cities, today corresponding to an annual reduction of over 16 thousand tons of CO2 emissions. The shared mobility service is freeing up space in cities, helping customers to a more sustainable lifestyle while saving time and money.

Volvo On Demand will continue to be powered by Volvo Cars’ proprietary AI-driven mobility platform. At the core of the platform is Volvo Car Mobility’s dynamic intent model, a market-leading architecture that allows for advanced demand prediction and supply optimisation, backed by AI-supported technologies.

“At Volvo Cars, we want to provide complete freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way,” says Magnus Fredin, Senior Vice President Global Online Business at Volvo Cars. “Volvo Car Mobility’s future-forward strategy is helping us to deliver on that promise. Volvo On Demand will make new inroads into the evolution of flexible car access. We’re thrilled to be on this journey together. Volvo On Demand is able to reach target groups that don’t necessarily want to own a car but need occasional access to one.”

“We look forward to accelerating growth based on our mobility platform and becoming a part of Volvo Cars’ core offer”, says Erik Jivmark, CEO of Volvo Car Mobility. “We expect new product offers and an international expansion to vastly expand the customer base and put us on an entirely new growth trajectory.”

Current users of the M service, launched in 2019, will discover the new user interface and a refreshed look and feel already in September 2022. The service will function as usual during this transition.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars