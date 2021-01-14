Volvo launches all-new double decker for operations in Europe

Volvo Buses is launching an all-new version of its successful Volvo 9700 DD double decker. With a height of 4 metres, the new model is tailored for operations in Europe. The double decker is a flexible coach in the premium class, designed for both line haul- and tourist operations.

The Volvo 9700 DD is part of the Volvo product range together with the Volvo 9700 and the award-winning Volvo 9900.

“With the launch of the Volvo 9700 DD for European operations we have a comprehensive range of line haul- and tourist buses with a wide variety of versions for customers to choose between. We have already received several orders for the double decker from the Nordic market and it is very gratifying that we will now also be able to offer other European customers this premium class express and tourist bus,” says Ulf Magnusson, Senior Vice President, Business Unit Europe, at Volvo Buses.

The 4-metre Volvo 9700 DD is fitted with a Volvo D11K460 engine – that has Volvo’s

11-litre 460 hp engine certified to run on Diesel, HVO and Biodiesel (B100) and it is bodied by Carrus Delta OY of Finland.

Additional information about the new double-decker will be provided at an online Reveal Event on February 4, 2021 at 4 PM. To participate in the presentation at this event, please click here.

In 2020, Volvo Buses launched a double decker with a height of 4.25 metres tailored for the Nordic market.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses