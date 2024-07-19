Volvo gets major order for 1,500 Volvo FH Aero trucks by Italian haulier Lannutti

In one of Volvo Trucks’ biggest deals ever, a volume of 1,500 Volvo FH Aero trucks has been ordered by Lannutti Group, an Italian transport and logistics company which is renewing its fleet of long-haul trucks

In one of Volvo Trucks’ biggest deals ever, a volume of 1,500 Volvo FH Aero trucks has been ordered by Lannutti Group, an Italian transport and logistics company which is renewing its fleet of long-haul trucks.

Lannutti Group, with headquarters in Italy, operates a fleet of over 2,500 trucks on a 24/7 basis in eight European countries. As part of a fleet renewal program, Lannutti has signed an order for 1,500 Volvo FH Aero trucks. All are equipped with Volvo’s new Camera Monitor System – a new feature that replaces regular mirrors, improving aerodynamics and safety.

“The fleet renewal principle for us at Lannutti Group is to prioritize low emission vehicles while offering a high level of comfort and safety to our drivers, protecting them and all the other road users. In addition to the fuel saving I-Save technology already 100% adopted in the fleet we are now aiming to grasp the benefits coming from the Camera Monitor System and improved aerodynamic design. This partnership with Volvo will allow us to continue our journey towards zero emissions” says Valter Lannutti, CEO at Lannutti Group.

The majority of the trucks ordered by Lannutti will be powered by HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), a fuel that can be produced from waste products, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 90 percent.

“This deal makes me so proud as it shows the trust and commitment that Lannutti has with Volvo Trucks as a long-lasting business partner”, says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. He continues: “This really is proof that we have done the right thing with the new Volvo FH Aero. It not only supports our customers in reducing fuel costs and CO2 emissions, but it is also one of the safest truck models for their drivers to operate”.

Volvo FH Aero – developed with fuel efficiency and safety in focus

Fuel efficiency and safety have been equally important in the development of the new Volvo FH Aero. The new extended aerodynamic cab design is up to five percent more fuel efficient than its predecessor. Additionally, Volvo Trucks’ new Camera Monitor System not only contributes to fuel savings thanks to its aerodynamic design, but it also improves road safety through an enhanced direct vision for the driver – as well as improving visibility in dark and rainy conditions.

The fuel savings with the new Volvo FH Aero comes on top of recent years’ efficiencies made to the powertrain of the Volvo FH truck, including Volvo’s I-Save powertrain technology. The fuel savings made to the Volvo FH truck range and the new FH Aero translates into significant cuts in CO2 emissions and running costs.

The Volvo FH Aero also comes with a range of new interior features that improves the working environment for drivers, as well as connected services to give fleet operators a complete view of the truck and trailer.

The new Volvo FH Aero comes in four variants – FH Aero, FH Aero Electric, FH Aero gas-powered and FH16 Aero.

The 1,500 new Volvo trucks will be delivered to Lannutti Group throughout 2024 and 2025.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks