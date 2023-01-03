Volvo EX90 makes North American debut at CES

Today the new Volvo EX90 was shown for the first time in North America at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, there to highlight the tech collaborations that make the Volvo EX90 our smartest vehicle yet

Today the new Volvo EX90 was shown for the first time in North America at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, there to highlight the tech collaborations that make the Volvo EX90 our smartest vehicle yet. The Volvo EX90 represents a new era for safety for our company.

A true seven-seater, the Volvo EX90 is an all-electric SUV that further raises our standards in safety and a more sustainable lifestyle. Revealed in downtown Stockholm on November 9, 2022, the Volvo EX90 embraces our Swedish roots and Scandinavian design heritage while reflecting our global footprint. CES marks the first time that the Volvo EX90 has been shown in the United States, where it is planned to be built in South Carolina starting later this year.

Your Volvo EX90 won’t be just a new car; it will be a highly advanced computer on wheels. To take full advantage of the core computer system, Volvo Cars has collaborated with some of the most advanced companies in their fields to deliver smarter, safer, more sustainable driving. At CES, the Volvo EX90 is being shown in connection with both Google and Luminar displays, showcasing new technologies developed with Volvo Cars to be announced and demonstrated later this week.

The level of standard safety in the Volvo EX90 is higher than any Volvo car before it. It’s designed to understand the driver and its surroundings to help keep you, your loved ones, and others in traffic safer. It is also designed to get smarter and safer over time, as it learns from new data and receives updates over-the-air.

Our sensors—one long-range lidar, 5 radars, 8 cameras, and 16 ultrasonic sensors—don’t get tired or distracted. They are designed to respond and react when you’re just a fraction too late. Our lidar, delivered by Luminar, can sense the road in front of you and is designed to be able to see small objects approximately two football fields ahead in day or night, and even at highway speeds. Lidar, which comes as standard on the Volvo EX90, can give the driver more time to act and avoid dangerous, yet common, driving situations. The advanced exterior sensor set works hand in hand with our new driver understanding system. Consisting of a capacitive steering wheel and 2 camera-based gaze sensing, it allows for a deeper understanding of when the driver is distracted or sleepy and will help create a preventive shield of safety that you don’t know is there until you need it.

Inside the Volvo EX90, a 14.5-inch center screen is your gateway to one of the best infotainment systems on offer, with Google built-in. Google apps and services including hands-free help from Google Assistant, Google Maps navigation and more of your favorite apps on Google Play all come built-in. The displays in the Volvo EX90 help you keep your eyes on the road by offering you the right information at the right time. The Volvo EX90 will also be compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay.

The 2024 Volvo EX90 is now available for pre-order in the United States at volvocars.com/us and will be available well-equipped at under $80,000. Customers placing pre-orders will be asked to configure their cars in Fall 2023 and will receive prioritization when deliveries begin in early 2024.

Availability of the features and services mentioned above may differ between markets.

