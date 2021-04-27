Volvo Cars sets new industry benchmark; only car maker with entire lineup achieving IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus

The Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) from the the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

The fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) from the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The addition of this vehicle means Volvo Cars is the only brand to achieve TSP+ across its entire product range.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first fully electric small SUV to earn the award, and adds to the record set last month for the most single year TSP+ awards earned by any car maker since TSP+ honors began in 2013.

IIHS awards TSP+ status to vehicles that provide the highest level of safety. Volvo Cars received nine TSP+ awards in February, five in March and now one in April, totaling 15 awards for 2021.

The focus Volvo Cars puts on safety systems as standard, including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, combined with advanced pedestrian and cyclist collision prevention, sets the company apart.

“Regardless of body style, engine or trim, every Volvo offers innovative protection in a crash.” said Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA. “We are proud that IIHS has recognized this by awarding a Top Safety Pick Plus to every vehicle we produce today. No other company has been awarded this honor across all carlines.”

The fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge joins the following vehicles earning TSP+

The company’s vision is that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo. Volvo has consistently innovated new safety features, including the introduction of a speed cap in new cars, run-off road protection, and a new suite of safety sensors debuting in the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars