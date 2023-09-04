Volvo Cars sales up 18 per cent in August

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 51,636 cars in August, up 18 per cent compared to the same month last year, as Europe and the US both reported increasing sales

So far Volvo Cars has sold 447,492 cars during 2023, an increase of 18 per cent compared to the same period for 2022.

The company’s line of Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, represented 33 per cent of all global sales in August, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 13 per cent of all sales. Compared to the same period last year, sales of Recharge cars increased by 78 per cent.

Volvo Cars sales in Europe increased by 46 per cent to 16,051 cars. The share of Recharge models accounted for 63 per cent of all sales in the region. The share of fully electric car stood at 26 per cent.

Sales in the US amounted to 10,644 cars in August, up 31 per cent compared to last year. The company also sold 2673 Recharge cars in the US during this period, an increase of 94 per cent compared to last year, resulting in a share of 25 per cent of the overall sales.

For China, Volvo Cars’ sales declined during August by 8 per cent to 15,760 cars. For the January-August period, sales in China reached 108,468 cars, up 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Globally, the XC60 continues to be the best-selling model for the company, retailing 16,476 cars in August (2022: 16,161), followed by the XC40 with total sales of 13,942 cars (2022: 9,766), and the Volvo XC90 with 8,319 cars sold (2022: 7,678).

August August Jan-Aug Jan-Aug 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Europe 16,051 10,995 46% 183,280 146,658 25% Recharge 10,182 5,772 95% 111,727 70,113 59% – Fully electric 4,216 1,454 190% 46,545 15,502 200% – Plug-in hybrid 5,966 3,769 58% 65,182 54,611 19% China 15,760 17,179 -8% 108,468 102,899 5% Recharge 1,125 1,337 -16% 9,860 7,194 37% – Fully electric 200 492 -59% 2,254 1,720 31% – Plug-in hybrid 925 845 10% 7,606 5,474 39% US 10,644 8,136 31% 81,179 65,589 24% Recharge 2,673 961 94% 23,294 14,135 28% – Fully electric 859 206 317% 9,717 4,111 136% – Plug-in hybrid 1,814 1,174 55% 13,577 12,961 -4% Other 9,181 7,356 25% 74,565 64,485 16% Recharge 3,025 1,642 84% 27,244 17,586 55% – Fully electric 1,386 342 305% 12,908 4,964 160% – Plug-in hybrid 1,640 1,300 26% 14,336 12,622 14% Total 51,636 43,666 18% 447,492 379,631 18% Recharge 17,005 9,582 78% 172,125 113,139 52% – Fully electric 6,660 2,494 167% 71,424 26,297 172% – Plug-in hybrid 10,345 7,088 46% 100,701 86,842 16%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars