Volvo Cars sales up 18 per cent in August

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 51,636 cars in August, up 18 per cent compared to the same month last year, as Europe and the US both reported increasing sales.
So far Volvo Cars has sold 447,492 cars during 2023, an increase of 18 per cent compared to the same period for 2022.
The company’s line of Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, represented 33 per cent of all global sales in August, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 13 per cent of all sales. Compared to the same period last year, sales of Recharge cars increased by 78 per cent.
Volvo Cars sales in Europe increased by 46 per cent to 16,051 cars. The share of Recharge models accounted for 63 per cent of all sales in the region. The share of fully electric car stood at 26 per cent.
Sales in the US amounted to 10,644 cars in August, up 31 per cent compared to last year. The company also sold 2673 Recharge cars in the US during this period, an increase of 94 per cent compared to last year, resulting in a share of 25 per cent of the overall sales.
For China, Volvo Cars’ sales declined during August by 8 per cent to 15,760 cars. For the January-August period, sales in China reached 108,468 cars, up 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Globally, the XC60 continues to be the best-selling model for the company, retailing 16,476 cars in August (2022: 16,161), followed by the XC40 with total sales of 13,942 cars (2022: 9,766), and the Volvo XC90 with 8,319 cars sold (2022: 7,678).
|August
|August
|Jan-Aug
|Jan-Aug
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
|Europe
|16,051
|10,995
|46%
|183,280
|146,658
|25%
|Recharge
|10,182
|5,772
|95%
|111,727
|70,113
|59%
|– Fully electric
|4,216
|1,454
|190%
|46,545
|15,502
|200%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|5,966
|3,769
|58%
|65,182
|54,611
|19%
|China
|15,760
|17,179
|-8%
|108,468
|102,899
|5%
|Recharge
|1,125
|1,337
|-16%
|9,860
|7,194
|37%
|– Fully electric
|200
|492
|-59%
|2,254
|1,720
|31%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|925
|845
|10%
|7,606
|5,474
|39%
|US
|10,644
|8,136
|31%
|81,179
|65,589
|24%
|Recharge
|2,673
|961
|94%
|23,294
|14,135
|28%
|– Fully electric
|859
|206
|317%
|9,717
|4,111
|136%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,814
|1,174
|55%
|13,577
|12,961
|-4%
|Other
|9,181
|7,356
|25%
|74,565
|64,485
|16%
|Recharge
|3,025
|1,642
|84%
|27,244
|17,586
|55%
|– Fully electric
|1,386
|342
|305%
|12,908
|4,964
|160%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,640
|1,300
|26%
|14,336
|12,622
|14%
|Total
|51,636
|43,666
|18%
|447,492
|379,631
|18%
|Recharge
|17,005
|9,582
|78%
|172,125
|113,139
|52%
|– Fully electric
|6,660
|2,494
|167%
|71,424
|26,297
|172%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|10,345
|7,088
|46%
|100,701
|86,842
|16%
SOURCE: Volvo Cars