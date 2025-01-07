Volvo Cars reports new global sales record in 2024

Volvo Cars set a new global sales record as the company reports full-year sales of 763,389 cars during 2024, an increase of 8 per cent compared to the full year of 2023

Volvo Cars set a new global sales record as the company reports full-year sales of 763,389 cars during 2024, an increase of 8 per cent compared to the full year of 2023. For the month of December, Volvo Cars sold 73,804 cars globally, a decrease of 3 per cent compared to December 2023.

Volvo Cars also saw a significant increase in sales for its electrified cars. For the full year 2024, Volvo Cars sold 175,194 fully electric cars, an increase of 54 per cent compared to 2023, and 177,593 plug-in hybrid cars, a 16 per cent increase compared to 2023. Sales of electrified models accounted for 46 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during 2024. Sales of fully electric cars accounted for 23 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during 2024, compared to 16 per cent in 2023.

European sales reached 369,685 cars during 2024, an increase of 25 per cent compared to 2023. Volvo Cars’ line-up of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models, accounted for 65 per cent of all the cars sold in the region last year.

Volvo Cars’ US sales for 2024 amounted to 125,243 cars, down 3 per cent compared to the full year of 2023. The number of sold electrified models increased by 20 per cent and accounted for 34 per cent of all cars sold in the US during the year.

Sales in China decreased 8 per cent compared to 2023, resulting in 156,370 sold cars during 2024. Overall, sales of electrified models grew 3 per cent during the January to December period.

For 2024, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 230,853 cars (2023: 228,646), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 173,890 cars (2023: 200,670) and the XC90 at 108,621 cars (2023: 107,549).

Dec-24 Dec-23 Change Jan-Dec 2024 Jan-Dec 2023 Change Europe 33 488 34 726 (4%) 369 685 294 794 25% Electrified Models 21 390 18 933 13% 240 425 172 575 39% – Fully electric 9 587 8 920 7% 133 070 75 476 76% – Plug-in hybrid 11 803 10 013 18% 107 355 97 099 11% Mild hybrids/ICE 12 098 15 793 (23%) 129 260 122 219 6% China 15 908 15 944 0% 156 370 170 091 (8%) Electrified models 2 501 1 715 46% 15 766 15 356 3% – Fully electric 729 249 193% 4 349 3 281 33% – Plug-in hybrid 1 772 1 466 21% 11 417 12 075 (5%) Mild hybrids/ICE 13 407 14 229 (6%) 140 604 154 735 (9%) US 14 077 13 609 3% 125 243 128 701 (3%) Electrified models 4 772 3 232 48% 42 902 35 657 20% – Fully electric 789 686 15% 5 608 13 609 (59%) – Plug-in hybrid 3 983 2 546 56% 37 294 22 048 69% Mild hybrids/ICE 9 305 10 377 (10%) 82 341 93 044 (12%) Other 10 331 11 736 (12%) 112 091 115 130 (3%) Electrified models 5 372 4 581 17% 53 694 42 392 27% – Fully electric 3 025 2 415 25% 32 167 21 053 53% – Plug-in hybrid 2 347 2 166 8% 21 527 21 339 1% Mild hybrids/ICE 4 959 7 155 (31%) 58 397 72 738 (20%) Total 73 804 76 015 (3%) 763 389 708 716 8% Electrified models 34 035 28 461 20% 352 787 265 980 33% – Fully electric 14 130 12 270 15% 175 194 113 419 54% – Plug-in hybrid 19 905 16 191 23% 177 593 152 561 16% Mild hybrids/ICE 39 769 47 554 (16%) 410 602 442 736 (7%)

SOURCE: Volvo Cars