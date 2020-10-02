Volvo Cars reports 4.8 per cent global sales growth in September

Volvo Cars’ global sales continued to grow in September, with volumes up 4.8 per cent compared with the same period last year, driven by double-digit sales increases in China and the US.

The company sold 67,636 cars during the month, and the volume growth was driven by continued strong demand for Volvo Cars’ award-winning SUV range.

In the first nine months of the year, Volvo Cars sold 451,128 cars, down 11.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, continued to be popular among customers. The share of Recharge models more than doubled in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period last year.

In China, sales reached 17,292 cars, up 15.9 per cent compared with September last year, and the highest monthly sales volume to date. In the first nine months of the year, sales grew by 3.4 per cent compared with the same period last year.

US sales in September continued to grow year-on-year and reached 10,274 cars, up 10.2 per cent compared with the same month last year. In the first nine months of the year, US sales declined by 4.9 per cent compared with the same period last year, to 73,604 cars.

Volvo Cars’ sales in Europe reached 30,868 cars in September, down 0.6 per cent versus the same month last year. In the first nine months of the year, sales declined by 19.2 per cent year-on-year.

In September, the XC40 compact SUV was the top-selling model for Volvo Cars, followed by the XC60 mid-size SUV and the XC90 large SUV. During the month, SUVs accounted for 69.8 per cent of the company’s total sales, down from 72.6 per cent in the same month last year.

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

September January-September 2019 2020 Change 2019 2020 Change Europe 31,055 30,868 -0.6% 247,610 200,061 -19.2% China 14,920 17,292 15.9% 109,512 113,278 3.4% US 9,323 10,274 10.2% 77,432 73,604 -4.9% Other 9,238 9,202 -0.4% 73,150 64,185 -12.3% Total 64,536 67,636 4.8% 507,704 451,128 -11.1%

During the first nine months of the year, the XC60 was the top-selling model, at 131,091 cars (2019: 145,629 cars), followed by the XC40 with total sales of 121,905 cars (2019: 95,475 cars) and the XC90 with 61,327 cars (2019: 71,830 cars).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars